ABC News President Urges ‘View’ Hosts to Stop Toxic Personal Attacks

With the weekend in sight, the women of The View played the hits on Friday morning as they discussed the GOP's continued attacks on Dr. Fauci. As she's done for the past year, Meghan McCain doubled down on her criticism of the infectious disease specialist, who she insisted has put his desire for celebrity above "transparency" throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't think people that are uncomfortable with celebrity and don't want to be celebrities pose on the cover of InStyle magazine," said McCain. "If he just wanted to be a scientist — part of the criticism of him going forward is that he clearly wanted to be a Kardashian, as well."