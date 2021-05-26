ABC News President Urges ‘View’ Hosts to Stop Toxic Personal Attacks
It’s been quite the week for the co-host of The View, so much so that producers had to step in after their multiple feuds. Apparently, the president of ABC is now demanding that the TV personalities “relax with their toxic personal attacks” before someone has to get fired. This after Joy Behar and Meghan McCain got into a very heated debate on Monday, May 24, over antisemitism. ABC News President Kim Godwin called a meeting with producers and the hosts in order to improve the culture behind the scenes of the show.rare.us