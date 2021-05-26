Cancel
Video Games

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Launch November 19 on Nintendo Switch

By Ryan Pearson
nichegamer.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo have announced the release date of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl; along with revealing box art. As previously reported, the games are remakes of the 2008 mainline Nintendo DS Pokemon games. Players will head to the Sinnoh region; based on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, and part of the Russian island of Sakhalin. Its most prominent feature is Mt. Coronet, a mountain range that divides the land in two.

nichegamer.com
