Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Launch November 19 on Nintendo Switch
Nintendo have announced the release date of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl; along with revealing box art. As previously reported, the games are remakes of the 2008 mainline Nintendo DS Pokemon games. Players will head to the Sinnoh region; based on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, and part of the Russian island of Sakhalin. Its most prominent feature is Mt. Coronet, a mountain range that divides the land in two.nichegamer.com