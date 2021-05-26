Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Electric fish — and humans — pause before communicating key points

By Washington University in St. Louis
Newswise
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — American writer and humorist Mark Twain, a master of language and noted lecturer, once offered, “The right word may be effective, but no word was ever as effective as a rightly timed pause.”. Electric fish and today’s TED talk speakers take a page from Mark Twain’s playbook. They...

www.newswise.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Fish#Washington University#Postdoctoral Research#Human Brain Research#Human Biology#Systems Biology#Electrical Stimulation#American#Arts Sciences#Electric Communication#Human Auditory Systems#Electric Pulses#Electric Signaling#Human Language#Electric Output#Human Listeners#Electrical Pulses#Electrosensory Neurons#Electrosensory Stimuli#Effective Speakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
EPANews-Medical.net

How the decline in fish biodiversity is affecting human nutrition

As the biodiversity of fish species is reduced for several different reasons ranging from toxic runoff to overfishing, researchers find that biomass compensation may impair the health of populations that depend on these fish for their daily nutritional intake. Fish. Image Credit: Foxys Forest Manufacture/Shutterstock.com. The global decline in fish...
WildlifePosted by
PennLive.com

New research shows that electric fish pause before ‘sharing something meaningful’

Humans aren’t the only ones that think before they speak. Believe it or not, some species of fish also take a moment before communicating something worthwhile as well. New research by Washington University in St. Louis and published on Science Daily has found that electric fish—any fish that generates an electric field such as electric eels, electric rays, etc.—actually “pause before sharing something particularly meaningful.”
Wildlifehealththoroughfare.com

Fish Speak Via Electric Signals! How Similar Are They To Humans?

Scientists discovered that frogs and birds take purposeful pauses in their speech, and it appears that the mormyrid fish, also known as the elephantfish, use their silence purposefully too. These fish communicate underwater via weak electrical pulses, and recent research discovered the information they share with each other is marked...
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

Systematic Tool Use and Language Are Key to Human Uniqueness

Humans first began to diverge from apes when we started walking on two legs, freeing the hands to use tools, transforming the world around us. As our ancestors used tools in a socially cooperative fashion, this stimulated the development of a unique form of communication, human language. Human language is...
SoftwarePhys.org

Early endeavors on the path to reliable quantum machine learning

Anyone who collects mushrooms knows that it is better to keep the poisonous and the non-poisonous ones apart. In such "classification problems," which require distinguishing certain objects from one another and to assign the objects we are looking for to certain classes by means of characteristics, computers already provide useful support.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Learning normal form autoencoders for data-driven discovery of universal,parameter-dependent governing equations

Complex systems manifest a small number of instabilities and bifurcations that are canonical in nature, resulting in universal pattern forming characteristics as a function of some parametric dependence. Such parametric instabilities are mathematically characterized by their universal un-foldings, or normal form dynamics, whereby a parsimonious model can be used to represent the dynamics. Although center manifold theory guarantees the existence of such low-dimensional normal forms, finding them has remained a long standing challenge. In this work, we introduce deep learning autoencoders to discover coordinate transformations that capture the underlying parametric dependence of a dynamical system in terms of its canonical normal form, allowing for a simple representation of the parametric dependence and bifurcation structure. The autoencoder constrains the latent variable to adhere to a given normal form, thus allowing it to learn the appropriate coordinate transformation. We demonstrate the method on a number of example problems, showing that it can capture a diverse set of normal forms associated with Hopf, pitchfork, transcritical and/or saddle node bifurcations. This method shows how normal forms can be leveraged as canonical and universal building blocks in deep learning approaches for model discovery and reduced-order modeling.
Sciencearxiv.org

Individual vs. Joint Perception: a Pragmatic Model of Pointing as Communicative Smithian Helping

The simple gesture of pointing can greatly augment ones ability to comprehend states of the world based on observations. It triggers additional inferences relevant to ones task at hand. We model an agents update to its belief of the world based on individual observations using a partially observable Markov decision process (POMDP), a mainstream artificial intelligence (AI) model of how to act rationally according to beliefs formed through observation. On top of that, we model pointing as a communicative act between agents who have a mutual understanding that the pointed observation must be relevant and interpretable. Our model measures relevance by defining a Smithian Value of Information (SVI) as the utility improvement of the POMDP agent before and after receiving the pointing. We model that agents calculate SVI by using the cognitive theory of Smithian helping as a principle of coordinating separate beliefs for action prediction and action evaluation. We then import SVI into rational speech act (RSA) as the utility function of an utterance. These lead us to a pragmatic model of pointing allowing for contextually flexible interpretations. We demonstrate the power of our Smithian pointing model by extending the Wumpus world, a classic AI task where a hunter hunts a monster with only partial observability of the world. We add another agent as a guide who can only help by marking an observation already perceived by the hunter with a pointing or not, without providing new observations or offering any instrumental help. Our results show that this severely limited and overloaded communication nevertheless significantly improves the hunters performance. The advantage of pointing is indeed due to a computation of relevance based on Smithian helping, as it disappears completely when the task is too difficult or too easy for the guide to help.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers identify novel gene that controls sleep/wake cycle in mice

That internal nagging feeling that drives you to seek sleep at night and wake in the morning to eat, work, and play, is, it turns out, genetic, and it's not just in people. Nearly every living organism - from animals to plants as well as several microorganisms and fungi - has an internal body clock, or a circadian rhythm.
Physicsquantamagazine.org

The Mystery at the Heart of Physics That Only Math Can Solve

Over the past century, quantum field theory has proved to be the single most sweeping and successful physical theory ever invented. It is an umbrella term that encompasses many specific quantum field theories — the way “shape” covers specific examples like the square and the circle. The most prominent of these theories is known as the Standard Model, and it is this framework of physics that has been so successful.
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

Early TV and Attention Problems: A New Analysis of the Data

Research findings suggesting that TV watching may cause attentional problems in children have influenced the public conversation. There's an ongoing debate in the scientific literature about the strength and nature of the link between TV and attentional problems in children. New research suggests that TV likely does not cause attention...
Key West, FLsouthfloridareporter.com

Deep Sea Fishing in Key West: A Complete Guide (Video)

The southernmost city in the continental United States has a lot to offer. This stunning town is perched right at the meeting point of the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. It’s no wonder that deep sea fishing in Key West is a special experience. Nowhere else in the US can you access both of these fisheries so easily.
Computer Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

20 Lessons learned going from Junior Data Scientist to Chief Data Scientist

3 years spent eating, sleeping, and breathing data science. When I got my first corporate “data scientist” gig a few years ago, I barely knew what a decision tree was, I had no clue about why people kept talking about random forests, and I had no grasp on what people actually meant when they talked about “AI,” which to me was primarily associated with dystopian movies. I was quite overwhelmed, to put it mildly.
ScienceThe Guardian

Studying maths beyond GCSEs helps brain development, say scientists

Students who drop mathematics at the age of 16 have lower amounts of a brain chemical that is critical for brain and cognitive development, compared with those who continue maths, a study has found. Researchers at the University of Oxford found that those who stopped maths after their GCSEs had...
ObituariesTexarkana Gazette

Richard Ernst, Nobel laureate whose research made MRI possible, dies at 87

Richard Ernst, a chemist who won a Nobel Prize for devising precise techniques to analyze the chemical properties of atoms, helping create the foundation of magnetic resonance imaging, which has had far-reaching applications in science and medicine, died June 4 in Winterthur, Switzerland. He was 87. His death was announced...
Medical & Biotechsharpbrains.com

DARPA-funded nonsurgical neurotechnologies push the frontier of brain-machine interfaces

Rice University Charges Into the Future with Magnetics and Bioimplants (All About Circuits):. Advances in self-generating drug delivery systems, brain-to-brain communication, and injury mitigation technologies are just some of the newest research coming down the pipeline from Rice University. Several research projects funded by the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency’s...
SciencePopular Mechanics

Some Scientists Believe the Universe Is Conscious

Is the universe a conscious being, like a gigantic widely dispersed human brain?. Scientists have long questioned how consciousness and science mix. Two mathematicians have turned one theory into a crunchable math model. In upcoming research, scientists will attempt to show the universe has consciousness. Yes, really. No matter the...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New technology can explain the effect of genetic factors on brain structure, function

Liang Zhan, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Pitt's Swanson School of Engineering, received a $500,000 CAREER award from the National Science Foundation to develop computational tools that improve our understanding of the human brain. In this project, he will leverage brain modular structure to study brain imaging...