The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports, on May 27th, 2021 members of the Narcotics Unit arrested Zachary Renner, age 29, of Shortsville, NY. Renner was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree. It is alleged that Renner was in possession of Fentanyl, with the intent to sell it, while at a Town of Seneca Falls business. Subsequent to his arrest, members of the Narcotics Unit and Ontario County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his residence where numerous items related to the distribution of Fentanyl were located and seized. Renner was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at the Town of Seneca Falls Court on June 9th, 2021 at 9:00am. The Narcotics Unit was assisted by members of the Uniformed Road Patrol, Ontario County Drug Task Force, and Seneca Falls Police Department.