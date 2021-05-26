Get your job opening listed on the County 10 Jobs Tab today!

The Project Manager is responsible for coordinating and managing all necessary resources through design, regulatory permitting, construction, and final project closeout of assigned development projects. Responsibilities will range from coordination with Planning & Design consultants, to coordination with internal development team including Construction Manager and Contract Manager through all aspects of project development and closeout. The Project Manager is held accountable for completing projects on time, within established budgets and is responsible for ensuring quality control and development standards are met in accordance with company goals and objectives. Other responsibilities will include managing budgets, cash flow, permitting, bid evaluation, construction coordination and field assistance and scheduling. The position will require frequent travel from the corporate office in Scottsdale to Verrado in Buckeye. The position will report directly to the VP of Development and will work closely with the Construction Manager, Contract Manager and Project Coordinator, as necessary.