Two of Alabama’s most populous cities are among those losing people the fastest, according to new Census estimates. Between 2019 and 2020, Birmingham - the biggest city in Alabama, for now - and Montgomery each lost nearly 2,000 people, just shy of 1% of their populations. The rate of decline in each city was enough to put them both among the bottom 10 for population change among cities in Alabama with populations of at least 10,000.