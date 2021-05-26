Cancel
Drinks

Innis & Gunn overhauls flagship beer packaging

By Rhodri Morgan
just-drinks.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScottish brewer Innis & Gunn has redesigned the look of its cask-aged beer line. The revamped packaging rolls out on The Original and Caribbean Rum Cask variants, both of which will be available in the new format through the UK off-premise channel from next month. Also included in the redesign is the company's Irish Whiskey Cask stout beer, which has been upgraded to become a permanent addition in The Original's portfolio, and will be available from July.

