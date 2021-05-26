Help wanted at candy store. No complainers, know-it-alls, whiners, sloths, manipulators, roamers, hiders, shirkers, liars, haters, clock watchers, controllers, passive aggressors, pukers, or splitters
Good's Candy Shop in Anderson, Indiana is looking for workers. Proprietor Randy Good has a lot to say about the kind of people he doesn't want working for him, particularly "pukers" and "splitters." From the posting on Facebook:. Splitting is a behavior of girls, young mostly but not always. Usually...