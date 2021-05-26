Cancel
Anderson, IN

Help wanted at candy store. No complainers, know-it-alls, whiners, sloths, manipulators, roamers, hiders, shirkers, liars, haters, clock watchers, controllers, passive aggressors, pukers, or splitters

By Mark Frauenfelder
Boing Boing
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood's Candy Shop in Anderson, Indiana is looking for workers. Proprietor Randy Good has a lot to say about the kind of people he doesn't want working for him, particularly "pukers" and "splitters." From the posting on Facebook:. Splitting is a behavior of girls, young mostly but not always. Usually...

