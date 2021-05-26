Dallas Workers and the Purported Labor Shortage in the Restaurant Industry

Austin is facing a worsening worker shortage that spans industries and could prove more economically damaging than the pandemic. In April there were 1.5 unemployed Texas residents for each advertised vacancy, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. This shortage is not unique to Austin or Texas. Instead, it's a "national economic crisis that is getting steadily worse," according to a report released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce this week. The lobbying group found that there are approximately half as many available workers for every open job as there have been on average over the last 20 years and the ratio continues to fall.