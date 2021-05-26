Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas Workers and the Purported Labor Shortage in the Restaurant Industry

By Rosin Saez
dmagazine.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJose Gonzalez lost his job as bar manager at Midnight Rambler inside The Joule hotel last year, making him one of many casualties of Headington Companies’ mass layoffs after the onset of the pandemic. Gonzalez credits unemployment for allowing him to “hopefully wait for my job to come back at Rambler.” Time passed and the call never came. (Midnight Rambler reopened on March 26, nearly a year after closing.) Now a year later, others are currently in the position Gonzalez was before he found work with a spirits distribution company. They will soon have less flexibility than he had.

www.dmagazine.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Business
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Food Drink#Labor Statistics Wages#Federal Jobs#Workers Compensation#Federal Employment#Dallas Workers#Headington Companies#Rambler#Tra#Pied Piper#Bls#Bahay#The New York Times#Fount Board#Joule#Texas Workers#Employees#Mass Layoffs#Industry People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
MarketsPosted by
MyChesCo

U.S. Poised for Labor Shortage

DALLAS, TX — After a disappointing April jobs report, hiring is on the rise again, with 559,000 jobs added in May. While a move in the right direction, talent acquisition professionals and hiring managers still struggle to find and attract talent. As consumer demand continues to increase, specific industries are dealing with acute hiring challenges.
Illinois Statefoxillinois.com

As Illinois reopens, businesses struggle to hire employees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — As life starts to return to normal during the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy is beginning to pick back up. The virus has caused millions of people across the U.S. and in Illinois to lose their jobs. Even though the state is just days away from fully...
RestaurantsStamford Advocate

Staff Multiplier Technology Package Helps Restaurants Manage Labor Shortage

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Presto, the leading provider of enterprise-grade restaurant technologies, has launched its Staff Multiplier technology package to help combat the labor shortage. Coming out of the pandemic, the restaurant industry is going through another crisis – a dramatic decline in restaurant labor. As restaurants reopen, insufficient capacity can hinder revenues from bouncing back and many customers may be lost forever. Presto’s technology package is specifically designed to help quick and full service restaurants fully reopen and scale – even with limited staff.
RestaurantsPosted by
DFW Community News

Even After Pandemic Restrictions, Texas Restaurant Industry Faces Hurdles, Staff Shortages

While life feels like it is starting to get back to normal, many Texas restaurants are still feeling the financial squeeze of the pandemic. “It’s been a long 15 months,” said Joe Monastero, Texas Restaurant Association Chief Strategy and Operations Officer. “Over the course of the last 15 months, we estimate we’ve lost around 10,000 foodservice outlets and restaurants across the state. So, that’s nearly 20%.”
Austin, TXaustonia.com

National workers shortage reaches heights in Austin with workers needed in most industries

Austin is facing a worsening worker shortage that spans industries and could prove more economically damaging than the pandemic. In April there were 1.5 unemployed Texas residents for each advertised vacancy, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. This shortage is not unique to Austin or Texas. Instead, it's a "national economic crisis that is getting steadily worse," according to a report released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce this week. The lobbying group found that there are approximately half as many available workers for every open job as there have been on average over the last 20 years and the ratio continues to fall.
Manchester, NHWCAX

NH restaurants pay workers, penalties for labor violations

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Sixty-eight employees of two Manchester restaurants have been paid nearly $264,000 in back wages after their employers were found to have violated federal minimum wage and overtime laws. The U.S. Department of Labor says Puerto Vallarta Mexican Grill and Nuevo Vallarta Mexican Grill also paid $38,000...
Retailepi.org

What if it’s not a labor shortage, but just the return of tipping customers driving wage growth in restaurants?

One of the most widely discussed data points from last month’s jobs report was the rapid acceleration in wage growth for the leisure and hospitality (L&H) sector, particularly among production and nonsupervisory workers. This sector-specific wage acceleration (not seen in other sectors), combined with disappointing economywide job growth for the month, launched a huge debate about potential labor shortages. We wrote previously about why concerns over labor shortages were largely misplaced. Among other things, the rapid wage growth in L&H was accompanied by very fast sectoral job growth, so there was no evidence that any labor shortage was impinging on overall growth.
Labor Issuesboreal.org

Video: Northland hospitality industry weighs in on labor shortage

The country is coming back from the pandemic with all eyes are on the economy as the nation experiences a shortage of workers. In the Northland, its hitting close to home. Clyde Iron Works was closed over Memorial Day weekend, due to the shortage. While, Shorty's Pizza and Smoked meat announced Tuesday that they would be permanently closing for lack of staff.
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

Readers weigh in on possible reasons for the so-called labor shortage in the service industry

Last week, our Nelly Ontiveros Cervantes reported on local restaurants' reactions to the shortage of workers willing to take low-paid positions ("Orlando-area restaurateurs raise wages, increase benefits as they struggle to find workers post-pandemic," May 24). State leaders — and a certain very popular local barbecue purveyor — are of the opinion that the unemployment assistance that workers received when restaurants closed due to the pandemic is discouraging them from returning to their previous positions.
Morgan, VTBarton Chronicle

Labor shortage frustrates businesses

It’s a conundrum — despite the COVID-19 pandemic, or maybe because of it, your business has had a great year and you want to expand — but after advertising in various places, you can’t find new employees. Bekah Jordan, the personnel manager at Juddy’s septic and portable toilet business of...
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Florida faces dire shortages of restaurant workers: ‘They don’t think we are worth the money’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Sharon Sessions worked as a line cook for over a year at a Whataburger in Tallahassee, earning $9 per hour — an amount slightly over the state’s minimum wage of $8.65. A single mother, she’s been working in the restaurant industry for more than 15 years, trying to make ends meet to take care of […] The post Florida faces dire shortages of restaurant workers: ‘They don’t think we are worth the money’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Businesswosu.org

Is There A Worker Shortage?

Expectations of a massive hiring surge in April fell flat, with just 266,000 Americans returning to work. The U.S. workforce is still 8.2 million jobs short of pre-pandemic levels. Business leaders and Republicans largely claim pandemic unemployment payments are creating a “labor shortage” and making people less likely to take...