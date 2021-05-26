Cancel
Video Games

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Character Creator and Benchmark Launched

By Ryan Pearson
nichegamer.com
 15 days ago

Sega have announced the launch of the character creator and benchmarking tool for upcoming action RPG Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis. As previously reported, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is its own game, taking place 1000 years after the Oracle's battle during Episode 6 in the original game. Now with wider areas, players can dash and glide through environments that change based on the time of day. Players will also face a new threat against giant robotic enemies called DOLLS.

nichegamer.com
