Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Character Creator and Benchmark Launched

The world of Inuyasha made a surprising return with its sequel series Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, revisiting the world created by Rumiko Takahashi through the eyes of the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, years following their original adventures, and now, the mangaka who created these worlds has entered the world of Twitter with a new account of her own. With a second season already confirmed for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, which will bring back Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha, it's clear that there are still plenty of questions that are left to be answered in the beloved world of the supernatural.