Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Character Creator and Benchmark Launched
Sega have announced the launch of the character creator and benchmarking tool for upcoming action RPG Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis. As previously reported, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is its own game, taking place 1000 years after the Oracle’s battle during Episode 6 in the original game. Now with wider areas, players can dash and glide through environments that change based on the time of day. Players will also face a new threat against giant robotic enemies called DOLLS.nichegamer.com