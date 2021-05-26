A Guide to Miami’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Over the last year, as many cities in America struggled with the effects and impacts of the pandemic, Miami stood out from the rest as a beacon of hope and opportunity while much of the country faced recession. As many major U.S. metropolises saw massive exits, many took residence on the south eastern shores of Florida. For one up-and-coming entrepreneur, he saw Miami as place for opportunity and success some years ago, but in the last year especially, entrepreneur Marko Gojanovic has enriched his business portfolio exponentially— though he doesn’t attribute his success to the advantages of the pandemic, but instead to his diligence and drive to succeed. The young entrepreneur’s story is an inspiration, demonstrating how, despite difficult or stagnant circumstances, where one works hard and puts in effort, they will see success—even if it takes some time. As a true testament to the American Dream, Gojanovic came from humble beginnings, out of which he managed to create unimaginable success through various businesses, including nightlife, hospitality, real estate, and most recently, non-fungible tokens. After giving up his dream of being a professional tennis player, he found himself immersed in a career within Miami’s nightlife scene. But during the height of the pandemic, Gojanovic decided to pursue a career in real estate, having recently joined the esteemed ONE Sotheby’s International Realty after closing his first home, an $18 million deal on Miami’s North Bay Road.