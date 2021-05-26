FAMILY AFFAIR: Drug-Dealing Brothers Nabbed With Wayne PD Help, Passaic Sheriff Says

Anton and Naheem Porter Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

Passaic County sheriff’s officers and Wayne police seized more than 550 heroin folds and 63 bags of crack while busting two brothers who they said dealt drugs out of an apartment on a street between two Paterson schools.

Investigators watched both Anton and Naheem Porter sling from the two-family home on Seeley Street, between Paterson Eastside High School and Public School No. 15 near Roberto Clemente Park, during the course of a two-month investigation, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said Wednesday.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Naheem Porter, 27, who lead police on a brief foot chase that ended with his arrest near the corner of Chestnut and Cedar streets, Berdnik said.

They also recovered 100 heroin folds that he tossed during the pursuit, the sheriff said.

Detectives then arrested Anton Porter, 45, near Wagaraw Road in Hawthorne, he said.

They seized 454 more heroin folds and the crack, as well as several illegal bags of pot and $1,594 in proceeds, Berdnik said.

Both men were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on various drug charges.

The sheriff, meanwhile, thanked Wayne police and said his and their detectives “showed great professionalism conducting this investigation and ultimately making these arrests.”

