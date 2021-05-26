Cancel
NFL

Stephen A. Smith calls Tim Tebow’s return to the NFL ‘White privilege’

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROLLING OUT – Colin Kaepernick knelt for Black rights and was blackballed by the NFL while Tim Tebow knelt for praise and is being allowed back into the league. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed the former University of Florida quarterback and NFL bust Tim Tebow to a one-year contract on Thursday, May 20. Sportscasters have been weighing in on the deal and have expressed that Kaepernick’s professional career consists of more accomplishments than Tebow who also refused to play in the league at various times because no teams wanted to invest in him as their starting quarterback.

