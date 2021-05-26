CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Calf Vaccination A Key To Improving Herd Health

pnwag.net
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEarly vaccination of calves can enhance herd health and produce quality animals sought by feed yards, packers, and consumers. Dr. Daniel Cummings, professional services veterinarian with Boehringer-Ingelheim, says there are challenges calves can face leading up to weaning. “One of the biggest challenges that we see is disease protection from...

www.pnwag.net

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Maintaining boar, sow lines helps producer improve herd

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. — When it comes to raising Hampshire pigs on his diversified family farm in Lafayette County, Mike Williams knows genetics are crucial. He enjoys that pursuit of continually trying to get better. “I like the genetics and how you build a better product,” he says. Part of this...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
beckershospitalreview.com

Cano Health CEO on improving senior care

Cano Health CEO Marlow Hernandez, DO, shared how the health system strives to improve primary care for seniors on CNBC Sept. 30. The Miami-based primary care health system offers full-service health and wellness care with a focus on seniors and has 108 locations across five states. The system includes preventive therapy options such as physiotherapy as part of primary care without charging extra. Dr. Hernandez told CNBC about how Cano Health creates better health outcomes through investing in preventive care.
HEALTH SERVICES
hypefresh.co

Five Tips For Improving Black Men’s Health

Black men are the most loved and the most hated specimen to walk the earth since the beginning of the Black era. Societal pressure of being a ‘real man’ forces this stigma that Black men must achieve a certain amount of wealth or success to be ‘husband material’. Black men’s health is almost an after thought.
HEALTH
Healthcare IT News

As vaccine credential tools proliferate, ensuring health equity is key

As the COVID-19 vaccines have become more widely available throughout the United States, a growing number of private businesses and event spaces have begun to require proof of vaccination for entry. Some municipalities have even made the practice mandatory. In New York City, for example, people 12 and older must...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Nutrition#Animals#Weather#Bvd#Bovine Viral Diarrhea#Calfhood#The Pnw Ag Network
earth.com

Intermittent fasting improves health

A new study published in the journal Endocrine Reviews has found that time-restricted eating, or intermittent fasting, is an excellent method for the prevention and management of obesity, cardiometabolic diseases, or liver diseases. It can also improve sleep patterns and quality of life in general. Intermittent fasting, or eating within...
DIETS
Sentinel

5 best tips to lower triglycerides and improve health

The triglycerides are a type of fat that is present in our blood and helps us to generate energy for our body. Having the triglyceride levels in their correct standards, I learned, has become an essential task for people due to the multiple negative effects that having these high levels generate.
HEALTH
osfhealthcare.org

COVID-19 treatment improves, but prevention through vaccination is key to recovery

COVID-19 has become the most deadly pandemic in American history, with deaths at more than 650,000, surpassing the estimated deaths from the 1918 Spanish flu. But a lead infectious disease doctor for Peoria, Illinois-based OSF HealthCare says over the course of the pandemic, medical providers have found ways to save lives with improved, more standardized care.
PEORIA, IL
Austonia

Austin reaches milestone of 70% vaccinated, putting herd immunity in sight

It took just slightly longer than local health officials hoped for, but Austin has hit its goal with 70% of its population fully vaccinated . Outpacing the percentage vaccinated in Texas—61% fully vaccinated—the city is closer to reaching herd immunity, which was once thought to be a 70%, but has since increased to a higher vaccinated population. Of those 12 and older, 80% have received at least one dose in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Kait 8

Safety, health key focus of Alzheimer’s group

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It can be a scary situation for people who suffer from dementia and their families, but a new advisory group with the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is working to help people avoid a possible tragic situation with a Silver Alert. Mark Aloway told...
LONOKE COUNTY, AR
benefitspro.com

Health benefits literacy improving—but big gaps remain

At a time when health care benefits are increasingly important in the employer/employee relationship, many workers lack literacy about their benefits, according to a new study. The report is based on a survey by DirectPath, and it found that while many employees feel they understand the basics of their benefits,...
HEALTH
Sentinel

10 key habits to protect heart health

This 40 September As every year, the World Heart Day is celebrated, an event in which cardiology professionals take advantage of the importance of carrying out the correct habits of life to preserve the health of the heart . In this year 2000, a World Heart Federation established a 29...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Washington Times

New York vaccine deadline for health workers is a key test of mandates

New York State might use the National Guard to fill staffing vacancies when its COVID-19 vaccine mandate takes effect Monday and nudges holdouts from their hospital jobs. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state might also declare a state of emergency that allows qualified health staff from other states and countries to fill gaps at medical centers that are weary from the long-running pandemic.
HEALTH
Community Impact Houston

As vaccinations lag, experts say herd immunity may be unattainable

Spring resident Linda Higgins said when the COVID-19 vaccine was made available to the public earlier this year, she was hesitant to get it. “It was developed so quickly, and the public didn’t have as much information as we have now,” Higgins said. “I am a senior citizen with diabetes and two immune diseases, and if I got COVID, it could very well kill me. Then I learned that a much younger friend had died from it. So, my mindset about the vaccine quickly changed, and I got the first one a month ago and the second one last week.”
HOUSTON, TX
drhyman.com

How to Improve Insulin Sensitivity and Regain Metabolic Health

Obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and Alzheimer’s disease all have one big thing in common—they all involve a component of blood sugar dysregulation. Considering the rampant use of sugar and flour in our food supply, managing blood sugar is something we should all be thinking about if we want to protect or improve our health.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY
KYW News Radio

Common sleep aid reduces kidney failure, Rutgers study finds

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A common sleep aid can do a lot more than give you a good night’s rest. Researchers at the Rutgers University Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy found that melatonin significantly reduces kidney failure among patients taking the antibiotic vancomycin. Patients can contract infections while hospitalized, like...
SCIENCE
Campus Times

My patience with the unvaccinated is wearing thin

Barring legitimate medical exemptions, there is no reason for eligible folks not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. No other excuses are compelling, and quite frankly, I’m getting sick and tired of hearing them. Months and months ago, I could understand people’s hesitancy or distrust of a brand new vaccine. But...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy