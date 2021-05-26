How to collaborate with Apple Pages via iCloud

If you'd prefer to handle your document collaboration from macOS, Jack Wallen shows you how to do so with Pages and iCloud. Collaboration is the name of the game in today's world of business and busy homes. I'd go so far as to say that, without collaboration, people would be hard-pressed to get everything done in a day. To that end, developers do everything they can to make collaboration possible. Given how Apple has always been about making things easy, it should come as no surprise that their Pages App makes it possible to easily collaborate via iCloud.