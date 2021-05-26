Cancel
[Photos + Video] New Stills and Trailer Added for the Korean Movie "Strange Housekeeper"

HanCinema
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew stills and trailer added for the Korean movie "Strange Housekeeper" "Strange Housekeeper" (2020) With Seung Ha, Sang Woo, Sung Yeon, Kang Min-woo, So Jeong,... Jenny hears a great deal of information from the public. The news is that a young widow named Mi-jin received 3 billion won in insurance and is looking for a maid. Jenny and Dae-nam form a partnership. To help Dae-nam seduce Mi-jin and take away 3 billion won, Jenny enters as a housekeeper and tries to seduce Mi-jin's loveR, Jun-ho, to catch Mi-jin's weakness. Finally, Jenny enters Mi-jin's house as a maid, and Dae-nam poses as Mi-jin's lawyer, and the plot of Jun-ho, Jenny, and Dae-nam over Mi-jin's property begins.

www.hancinema.net
