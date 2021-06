Summer is the best time to eat outdoors, and, when eating outside coincides with cooking outdoors, so much the better. Still, there’s prep work to be done inside, and in some cases, as in this menu, you can do the prep, or a large part of it, a day in advance. Then, when you are gathered for the picnic — a meal outdoors is always a kind of picnic, whether eaten at a table or perched on a rock — all you have left to do is light the barbecue.