CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Fox Tells The Senate More Must Be Done To Keep Forests Healthy

By PNW Ag Source
pnwag.net
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleForest Health took center state at a Senate Ag committee hearing last week. Joe Fox is President of the National Association of State Foresters. “To maintain our forests as carbon sinks we can’t let them be destroyed by out of control wildfires we must reduce wildfire fuel loads in our forests.”

www.pnwag.net

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Senator Schumer: Goal is to get both bills done in next month

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday the goal would be to get both an infrastructure bill and a multi-trillion-dollar social spending bill passed in the next month, overcoming divisions between moderate and progressive Democrats. "Our goal is to get it done in the next...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Up To $3,000 Stimulus Payment Available Despite Several COVID Relief Programs Are Set To Expire

The Delta variant wrecked Americans' summer, just when the government had planned for the economy to surge back and elevate suffering people into jobs and financial stability. The decline now presents uncertainty for millions of people because the top COVID-19 relief measures expired recently, at a time when the country is still registering 100,000 new coronavirus infections per day, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate update: Everyone who is required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Federal and local vaccine mandates have been implemented in many organizations -- and they're working. For instance, Tyson Foods now has a 91% vaccination rate among its employees. New York City school teachers and staff now have to show proof that they've received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. In California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff, and Gov. Gavin Newsom says a school vaccine mandate is on the table.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Health#Senate Ag#Usda#The Forest Services#The Pnw Ag Network
Ohio Capital Journal

Why there’s such an impasse in Congress: Some questions and answers

WASHINGTON — Congress may have kept the federal government operating with an 11th-hour flurry of votes on Thursday, but several key pieces of the Democratic agenda remain in limbo. Here are some questions and answers on where negotiations stand with two massive Democratic-drafted bills — and the status of other looming challenges for federal lawmakers: President Joe […] The post Why there’s such an impasse in Congress: Some questions and answers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
pnwag.net

OWRD Hosting Well Examination

The Oregon Water Resources Department will host a well constructor licensing examination on October 11th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oregon Department of Water Resources offices in Salem. The exam is available for those wishing to secure a new well constructor license for monitoring and water wells or those needing to renew their license more than 12 months after their license has expired.
ECONOMY
pnwag.net

Newhouse Expresses Disappointment With Decision To Return BLM Offices To D.C.

Last month, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced a reversal of a Trump Administration decision to relocate leadership of the Bureau of Land Management to Grand Junction, CO. Haaland said at the time, “the bureau must have the appropriate structure and resources to serve the American public.” But the return to D.C. is not sitting well with many in the farming and natural resources community, including Representative Dan Newhouse. The Chair of the Western Caucus says he is incredibly disappointed in the Biden Administration.
U.S. POLITICS
TIME

Americans Overwhelmingly Back Funding Home Care for the Elderly. Will It Survive in Democrats' Spending Bill?

With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Senate
pnwag.net

ERS Study Shows Meatpackers Role in COVID Spread

A study from USDA’s Economic Research Service shows the role meatpacking plants played in the spread of COVID-19. In what ERS describes as a working paper, the study outlined 49 U.S. nonmetro counties in which 20% or more of employment is in meatpacking, defined as meatpacking-dependent counties. This represents 41% of all nonmetro counties with employment in a single manufacturing industry. Meatpacking-dependent counties observed nearly ten times more COVID-19 cases in early May of 2020, compared to other manufacturing-dependent counties.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Newhouse: Local Fairs Need Help After Pandemic Shutdowns

Last month’s vote was a step in the right direction. That’s the sentiment from Dan Newhouse, chair of the Western Caucus, after the House Ag committee unanimously approved his Agricultural Fairs Rescue Act. The proposal would authorize $500 million for grants to be administered by the USDA’s AMS to state departments of Ag to help fairs devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Newhouse noted that many of these fairs are struggling and will continue to struggle after they were forced to remain closed in 2020.
INDUSTRY
pnwag.net

USDA: August Feedlot Report Filled With Surprises

Going in to Friday’s USDA cattle feedlot activity report, industry analysts expected a 1% decline in placements during August. However, what they got was a placement number of 2.1 million head which was up 2% from a year ago. USDA Livestock Analyst, Shayle Shagam, says looking at the geography, placements...
AGRICULTURE
CBS News

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm discusses Congress and the fate of Biden's agenda - "The Takeout"

While two factions of President Biden's own party are warring over his domestic legislative priorities, contained in two separate bills, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said she believes Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, two moderate Democrats, will ultimately vote for the massive bill championed by progressives and aimed at bolstering the nation's "social infrastructure."
CONGRESS & COURTS
DFW Community News

Our products keep you and your house healthy

It stuck me the other day, most people don’t truly know the depth of the products that a plumbing and HVAC company has to offer. Or about the advanced technologies of these products that are designed to protect the health, safety and comfort of homeowners and their families. One of...
HOME & GARDEN
vtcng.com

Bugs necessary for healthy, resilient forests

Forests are complex, intricate and nuanced, and also massive, expansive and interconnected. To be responsible forest stewards we need to both zoom out to understand our role in a giant landscape and zoom in to recognize the tiny pieces and parts that make forests work. We must (somehow) hold both realities in focus as we take care of our forests.
ANIMALS
KTLA

U.S. Forest Service chief: Federal response to wildfires must change

The U.S. Forest Service needs to hire more firefighters and reconfigure how it mitigates the risk of wildfires that are growing more intense, the head of the agency told lawmakers Wednesday. This year “has been devastating in not only the size and frequency of large wildfires but also in terms of sustained activity,” U.S. Forest […]
MILITARY
pnwag.net

Woodsy Owl Turns 50

Hitting the big 5-0 is always a special reason to celebrate. And as Rod Bain point out, that’s true this year for one of the U.S Forest Service’s most iconic symbols. If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail [email protected]
ANIMALS
pnwag.net

AFBF: New Taxes For Social Programs Won’t Work

As Republicans and Democrats argue over the price tag and what is and what is not infrastructure, the American Farm Bureau Federation says ‘no’ to the tax and spending bill–the political linchpin for a bipartisan infrastructure bill the organization supports. Trillions in social spending, infrastructure and stop-gap-spending-and-borrowing bills are colliding this week in a ‘perfect legislative storm’ with Democrats divided and Republicans on offense. But American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duval said AFBF opposes the Democrats’ go-it-alone social spending bill, despite billions for rural broadband and other Ag related efforts.
U.S. POLITICS
pnwag.net

Farm Country Asked To Make Rail Safety A Priority Year Round

Rail Safety Week may have officially come to an end Sunday, but the message of safety around crossings has not. Rachel Maleh, Executive Director of Operation Lifesaver said the number of incidents that happen at rail crossings nationwide each year is staggering. “Every three hours there is an incident, either...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy