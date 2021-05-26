Cancel
West Valley City, UT

Man found shot to death in car parked at West Valley medical clinic identified

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com
ksl.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST VALLEY CITY — The death of a man whose body was found in the back seat of a car parked at a medical clinic is being treated as a homicide by West Valley police. Officers were called to Granger Medical Clinic, 2965 W. 3500 South, about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a vehicle in the parking lot on the south end of the clinic with its lights on and the back passenger door open, said West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.

www.ksl.com
