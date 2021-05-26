Man found shot to death in car parked at West Valley medical clinic identified

WEST VALLEY CITY — The death of a man whose body was found in the back seat of a car parked at a medical clinic is being treated as a homicide by West Valley police. Officers were called to Granger Medical Clinic, 2965 W. 3500 South, about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a vehicle in the parking lot on the south end of the clinic with its lights on and the back passenger door open, said West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.