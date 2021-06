Dave Grohl forgot the lyrics to Foo Fighters’ “Monkey Wrench” at Madison Square Garden in New York last night. BreakingGaga posted on the Foo Fighters Reddit, “I wanted nothing more than to go to this show and even was first in line to get presale tickets. I had tickets and a room booked for Boston Calling last year and then that got cancelled. FF is my absolute fav band and absolutely put on the best live show I’ve ever seen. I swore when covid started that I wouldn’t miss the first show back for the whole world.