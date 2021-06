From zipping across the ice to pivoting into the ever-evolving world of finance, Apolo Ohno, the most decorated winter Olympian in U.S. history, provided some insight on transitioning from sports to up-and-coming finance star. Ohno, who joins wealth management firm Personal Capital, said that one of the most difficult aspects of changing careers was figuring out what he was actually good at after years of being reassured that skating was his destiny. The eight-time medalist also forged his own digital currency exchange HybridBlock and spoke about the future of crypto.