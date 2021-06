GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 47-year-old Green Bay man is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and Delivering Drugs following the death of an Ashwaubenon man in 2019. According to a criminal complaint, Bryant Cavin caused the death of a man identified by the initials of AMT on or between June 2 and 3 of 2019. The Reckless Homicide charge is listed as having a Party to a Crime modifier.