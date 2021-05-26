Cancel
Google, Health Care Partnership Leads To Health Algorithms Using Patient Data

By Laurie Sullivan
mediapost.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthcare data has become one of the most coveted pieces of personal information as consumers have the opportunity to pick and choose what type of data to share. Google has struck a deal with the national hospital chain HCA Healthcare to develop algorithms using patient records. The companies announced the deal Wednesday.

