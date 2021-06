Hidalgo County reported five COVID-19 related deaths and 198 new cases of the virus on Wednesday morning. The five deaths include a McAllen man over 70, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 40s from Mercedes, a woman in her 50s from Pharr, and a woman over the age of 70 from San Juan. Wednesday’s reported deaths raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,844.