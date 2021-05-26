Deep Cuts: Serbian Chef Knife by XYJ Forging

Whether you’re an aspiring bartender or an up-and-coming home cook, you need the best paring knife in your kitchen. Paring knives, also known as peeling knives, are the small knives you never use from the cheap knife set you bought that one time, but that’s a mistake. Because of their small size, paring knives are the perfect kitchen or bar tool for precise, delicate tasks like cutting small foods like garlic or peeling fruits and vegetables. If you know what you’re doing, you can even peel veggies with stiffer skins, like cucumbers, or de-vein shrimp.