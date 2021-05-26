Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Deep Cuts: Serbian Chef Knife by XYJ Forging

By Billy Brown, Editorial Process
gearhungry.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a knife that can handle just about every job you throw at it and beg for more, you’re going to want something tough, no-nonsense, and sharp as hell — something like the Serbian Chef Knife from XYJ Forging. This butcher knife rides the line between knife and meat cleaver thanks to its unique half-moon shape, and the high-carbon manganese steel is hard and durable, which means it’s going to keep a sharp edge over time.

www.gearhungry.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Deep Cuts#Open Kitchen#Barbecue Chefs#Job Cuts#Xyj Forging#Testing Review#Xyj Serbian#Serbian Chef Knives#Blade#Sharp#Cooking#Translucent Slices#Individual Ribs#Dicing Potatoes#Meat#Edge#Herbs#Pakkawood Handle Scales#Fries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesthedoctorstv.com

Meet the Knife-Wielding 5-Year-Old Chef Who Loves Octopus!

Meet chef Steph, a 5-year-old who learned to cook with her dad chef Paul! Her favorite dish to make is lobster and she loves to grill octopus. She is always supervised, but her knife skills are exceptional. Check out Chef Steph’s recipe for grilled octopus and white bean puree. Plus, see more from Chef Steph on her YouTube channel.
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
RecipesColumbia Star

Star Chefs

In a large shallow baking dish, mix the yogurt, feta cheese, lemon zest, lemon juice, oregano, salt, pepper, and rosemary. Place the chicken in the dish, and turn to coat. Cover, and marinate 3 hours in the refrigerator. Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat. Thread the chicken, onion wedges,...
LifestylePosted by
SPY

The Best Paring Knife Makes Peeling Fruits and Delicate Cuts Easy Enough for Anyone to Do

Whether you’re an aspiring bartender or an up-and-coming home cook, you need the best paring knife in your kitchen. Paring knives, also known as peeling knives, are the small knives you never use from the cheap knife set you bought that one time, but that’s a mistake. Because of their small size, paring knives are the perfect kitchen or bar tool for precise, delicate tasks like cutting small foods like garlic or peeling fruits and vegetables. If you know what you’re doing, you can even peel veggies with stiffer skins, like cucumbers, or de-vein shrimp.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
LifestyleFood & Wine

This $136 Knife Is Worth More Than ‘Thousands of Dollars’ of Others, According to a Professional Chef

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A chef is only as good as their best knife. For many professionals, that means investing top dollars in high-maintenance blades that are only fit for limited purposes. Nir Sarig, chef and owner of forthcoming New York restaurant Eti, has a simpler—and more affordable—solution.
Restaurantsnotquitenigella.com

Bar Suze, Surry Hills

Bar Suze is a new bar with a Scandinavian menu on Foveaux Street in Surry Hills. There you'l find chef Phil Stenvall's creative take on his native Swedish cuisine. The menu has items from raw clams with Cowboy Candy, oysters paired with a crisp Wildflower beer to more substantial dishes like pasta, risotto and steak.
Recipesava360.com

Super Crispy Crunchy but Soft Inside Fried Chicken

1kg chicken drumsticks (or thighs) 1 tbsp seasoning blend (recipe up in a few days) green seasoning is also great. 2 cups plain flour + 1 tbsp cornstarch / corn flour / potato starch. Season flour to taste. For wet batter use 3 tbsp of the dry seasoned flour mix.
RestaurantsEater

A Fourth-Generation Sushi Chef Brings a New Omakase Destination to Deep Ellum

An intimate new omakase restaurant is set to open in Deep Ellum’s newly-restored Continental Gin building later this year. Tatsu Dallas, from acclaimed New York City chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi, will seat just eight diners, who will be treated to a chef’s selection of food prepared in the edomae style, a method that stems from 1820s Japan, in which food was often preserved by soaking it in vinegar, soy sauce, or simmered in broth. The restaurant will offer affordable omakase meals with seasonal fish sourced from around the globe.
Recipescarriesexperimentalkitchen.com

Sausage, Peppers and Onions

Sliced sweet Italian sausage cooked in a red, marinara sauce with bell peppers, Vidalia onions and garlic. Serve on a roll or over pasta for a delicious weeknight meal. As a teenager, I used to love going to the Jersey shore and walking the boardwalk with my friends. There were two things I always had to have before we left.
Recipescountry1025.com

Cool Meals For Hot Days

Nobody does. In fact, most of us find our appetites waning during these dog days of almost-summer in New England. The forecast is calling for more oppressive heat through Thursday, so here are some ideas for meals that won’t have you sweating though making dinner. Taste of Home gave me...
Recipesrecipes.net

Creamy Tuscan Chicken Rolls Recipe

Crisp and creamy, these chicken rolls will easily be a family favorite. They’re served in a bechamel sauce that’s infused with spinach and tomato. Butterfly the chicken breasts and season on both sides with 1 teaspoon of pepper, the onion powder, 2 teaspoons of salt, and the garlic powder. Place...
Food & DrinksSioux City Journal

Coffee Ice Cream

You don’t need a particular type of coffee to make coffee ice cream, but you shouldn’t be cheap with this ingredient, says Ralph Kopelman, owner of Cranford Vanilla Bean Creamery in Cranford, New Jersey. Use quality coffee that you wouldn’t mind drinking from a mug. Coffee Ice Cream. Yields: 1½...
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Miller: Ex-spear-imenting with global flavors

It feels like a long time since I’ve really written about vegetables. Probably because it has been. With the strange year, a long winter, and my new baby, article topics tended to slide through my fingers onto the computer keys, more focused on the seasons of my life rather than seasonal produce. That’s okay for a while (at least I hope so), but I’m technically commissioned to write about local food, so I shouldn’t stray for too long.
RecipesClarion News

Pineapple upside down cake gone sideways

The day started innocently enough. I was going to make a pineapple upside down cake, something I'd never made before. While it was baking, I was going to wash the kitchen floor and some other housecleaning perfect plan. I was making the cake because I'd just learned, after umpteen years...
Recipescharlottesmartypants.com

Smarty Cooking School: Easy Turkey Sliders Over Zucchini and Carrot Ribbon Salad

We made the easiest dinner yesterday!! Turkey sliders over a delicious carrot and zucchini salad with tahini dressing. I confess that I am totally obsessed with using tahini right now! Our current favorite chocolate chip cookie uses tahini. Tahini has such a lovely, nutty flavor that it adds a lot of dimension to sweet or savory foods. Tahini is simply just a paste made from sesame seeds. You can find it at any grocery store – often in the international food aisle. It is considered a Mediterranean staple.