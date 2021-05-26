Cancel
Laredo, TX

Laredo Border Patrol agent accused of human smuggling

By Justin Reyes
KWTX
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Laredo Border Patrol agent is arrested for allegedly transporting undocumented individuals for his own private gain. The agent, whose identity has not been released at this time was arrested in Laredo on Friday, May 21 after being indicted by a grand jury. The agent started back...

www.kwtx.com
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
#Smuggling#U S Border Patrol#Arrested At Border#U S Customs Agents#Laredo Border Patrol#The Border Patrol Laredo#Criminal#Alleged Misconduct#Undocumented Individuals#Laws#Indefinite Suspension#Country#Grand Jury
