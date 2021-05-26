Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What does the faction conflict story mean to you as a player?

By Matthew Rossi
blizzardwatch.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wonder about this one fairly constantly, because I used to play both factions a lot more than I do now. I started a Tauren Warrior all the way back in Vanilla and played him for the last year of the original game, did all my PVP on him, actually had a full set of PVP gear even back when that was pretty hard to do — although to be completely fair it was after they changed the PVP system so it wasn’t the ridiculous grind it was at first. I played that character on and off for a long time, including making him my main in Cataclysm and raiding up to Heroic Dragon Soul on him, back when that was the highest difficulty raid setting. But Cataclysm also marked the end of my enjoyment of playing Horde, and not because of the players, who were uniformly cool and fun to play with on my server.

blizzardwatch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Story Time#Cataclysm#Bc#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Alliance#Heroic Dragon Soul#Pvp Gear#Civilians#Survival#Wrath#Noncombatants#Dead Night Elves#Poison#Scrappy Underdogs#Elf#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesblizzardwatch.com

How to get the Lacuni Cub pet in Diablo 3 Season 23

In the Diablo 3 universe, starting April 2 and likely ending in the next month or so, there is an adorably vicious looking pet just waiting for you to win it and love it and make it your own. “But wait! How shall I acquire this shiny little friend?” you argue. Fret not, for I am here to assist you (and sound like a superhero cliche).
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What does Kucha Gusha mean in Genshin Impact?

Each day during the Mimi Tomo event, players need to track down and speak with some Hilichurls. They will give players words and phrases that they will need to translate. One of the Day 5 phrases is Kucha Gusha. The good news is that players are not expected to magically...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

What does OTK mean in Hearthstone?

As is the case with many games, Hearthstone has numerous phrases and abbreviations that can be overwhelming for a new player. Card games in particular are littered with terms, like Bomb, Cantrip, Mill, Ramp, Burn, and Bounce, that can be a lot to take in, but once you learn, it all becomes second nature.
Video GamesNo Film School

What Does Unreal Engine 5 Mean for Filmmakers?

Virtual production is here to stay, and it's building steam. After the release of Unreal Engine 5 (early access) and two of its primary features, Nanite and Lumen, the tool continues to grow. Over the last year or so, a term that was once elusive has nearly become part of...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

League of Legends: Wild Rift Lucian build – abilities, items, runes, and spells

Lucian, the Purifier, is coming to League of Legends: Wild Rift as part of the 2.3 patch. As a Sentinel of Light, Lucian is tasked with hunting and killing undying spirits. His hatred and personal path of vengeance began after his wife was slaughtered by the wraith known as Thresh. Fans of the popular MOBA will know that his wife does return, and she herself will also appear in Wild Rift.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Action MMO Lost Ark Coming West Published By Amazon Games

This year's E3 2021 took an interesting turn. At this year's Summer Game Fest, it was announced that the MMORPG Lost Ark would be getting a western release. According to the official website, Lost Ark is a vast and imaginative sci-fi/fantasy MMO experience developed by Smilegate RPG. Embark on an odyssey for the Lost Ark in a captivating world of endless depth. Discover wonders at every corner of the map and in every city, castle, and catacomb. Your adventure will lead you into many battles, alone and with allies. Delve into chaos dungeons, go head-to-head in expert PvP duels, test your mettle on epic quests, raid against bosses big and small, and hold your own in the fight against the demon legion to reclaim the eternal power and light of the Lost Ark.
Video GamesIGN

Diablo Immortal's Alpha Has Been a Blast… But Isn’t Without Its Problems

Diablo Immortal’s closed alpha has been running for more than six weeks now, and has given us an extensive look at what Blizzard and NetEase’s mobile interpretation of Diablo is all about. The good news is that Diablo has transitioned across to mobile seamlessly in many areas – the touch screen controls are intuitive to use, the combat feels meaty and the presentation is suitably moody. On the other hand, once I hit the closed alpha’s level cap and began working my way through the game’s Paragon system, some aspects of Immortal – as it currently stands – started to worry me.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Guide: How Long to Beat Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection on PS5, PS4

Ryu Hayabusa is back for another round of mayhem in Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, but how long will it take to finish his adventures? How long does it take to beat Ninja Gaiden Master Collection? Pertinent questions if you’re a gamer with limited time. It’s worth the time though, at least according to our Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection review.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Riot details balance changes coming to ARAM in League Patch 11.13

Riot Games outlined several balance changes today that are coming to League of Legends’ ARAM game mode in Patch 11.13. Several champions will be receiving buffs in ARAM in Patch 11.13, with notable increases in power coming to bursty assassins such as Gwen and Akali, as well as tanky frontliners like Udyr, Rammus, and Rek’Sai.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Best Weapons Guide

If you want to succeed in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, you will definitely need to up your game when it comes to the weapons department. With 20 weapons at your disposal, it pays to know which are great for dealing damage and keeping you alive. If you want to get ahead of the competition, our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart guide to the best weapons will give you the edge.
Video Gamesallnetarticles.com

The Best PC Strategy Games of All Time

Strategy is one of the key gaming genres of gaming. It isn’t easy to name the best strategy on the PC because everyone is looking for something different. Some want to compete against professional esports in Starcraft II, others prefer the sheer scale of Total War, and others want to see Gandhi drop the atomic bomb on Montezuma. You can also find out more about online casinos.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Warzone players call for Dead Silence spawn rate to be nerfed

While the Dead Silence field upgrade can be useful for stealth in Warzone, a few players are frustrated with its spawn rate and are asking the developers to nerf it. When you hop into a Warzone match, there are various tactics that you can employ to get the upper hand over your opponents. One of the most successful strategies is to take them by surprise stealthily.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Metal Slug Tactics gets a surprise reveal at Summer Game Fest 2021

In a surprising reveal during the Summer Game Fest 2021, SNK has announced Metal Slug Tactics, a turn-based tactical game based on the run-and-gun arcade shooter. Metal Slug games have enriched lives of arcade shooter fans since 1996. However, it hasn’t really strayed far beyond its typical blast ’em up genre. Well, it won’t be like that for long. SNK is taking the cartoony, violent game and turning down the speed, and upping the strategy while mixing in roguelike elements.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Mastery Challenge update arrives next week

A free update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla arrives next week on June 15th, adding the new Mastery Challenge game mode with "replayable trials to test your expertise against Melee, Range, and Stealth objectives." You'll be taken to "various shrines" across England to test your skills in melee and ranged combat...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Chivalry 2 – PS5, PS4

In 2010, Torn Banner’s Chivalry: Medieval Warfare was initially a Half-Life 2 mod called Age of Chivalry. This concept eventually became its own game. Nearly nine years after the first game, Chivalry 2 is back to remind us that swords and shields are still fun to play with. If you...