What does the faction conflict story mean to you as a player?

I wonder about this one fairly constantly, because I used to play both factions a lot more than I do now. I started a Tauren Warrior all the way back in Vanilla and played him for the last year of the original game, did all my PVP on him, actually had a full set of PVP gear even back when that was pretty hard to do — although to be completely fair it was after they changed the PVP system so it wasn’t the ridiculous grind it was at first. I played that character on and off for a long time, including making him my main in Cataclysm and raiding up to Heroic Dragon Soul on him, back when that was the highest difficulty raid setting. But Cataclysm also marked the end of my enjoyment of playing Horde, and not because of the players, who were uniformly cool and fun to play with on my server.