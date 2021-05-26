‘This Is Us’ Stars On Shooting Parts Of Series Finale “Seasons Ago”, Rebecca’s “Devastating” Future, Kate’s Season 5 Finale Shocker & More

Oh hello, This Is Us fam. Don’t mind me, I’m just over here scooping my eyeballs back into my head because those last few minutes of the season five finale were wild (relative to This Is Us, obviously). Ugh, lord, I feel so alive! Maybe that’s more of a referendum on me than the show, but big! things! happened! just as we are about to embark on the final season of the Pearson saga! We all know this show can meander, but this finale was a whole lot of decisive plot capped off with a surprise ending that gave us just enough information so that we’re not spending our hiatus time wondering who it is that [redacted] marries in five years and instead can just wonder about how the show is going to use its last 18 episodes to fill in the blanks between where we leave the Pearsons in the present day and the two major time jumps forward that we’ve now been privy to. And friends, there are going to be a lot of major blanks to fill in. Let’s get into the meat of it, okay?