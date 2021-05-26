Cancel
TV Series

‘This Is Us’ Stars On Shooting Parts Of Series Finale “Seasons Ago”, Rebecca’s “Devastating” Future, Kate’s Season 5 Finale Shocker & More

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOILER ALERT: This story contains details from the Season 5 finale of NBC’s This Is Us. At a Rose Bowl FYC event on Tuesday night, This Is Us stars Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Caitlin Thompson spoke with Deadline about the Season 5 finale, and revealed what they know about the drama’s sixth and final season.

Y&R Alum Justin Hartley’s Series THIS IS US Ending Next Season

All good things must come to an end, and that includes THIS IS US, the primetime drama starring THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam). The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the hit NBC series will be coming to an end with its sixth season, slated to air from 2021-22.
Mandy Moore And This Is Us Cast React To Final Season Announcement

It’s officially been announced that the show will be concluding with its sixth season in 2022. The show’s creator Dan Fogelman released a statement on social media on Friday, May 14th confirming the news. “Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end...
This is Us’ season 5 finale review: The NBC series saves another big surprise for its wedding-episode finale

The fifth season’s closing chapter had built toward the wedding of Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson), in a slightly awkward union that has followed the birth of their twins. Yet Kevin’s response to a marriage quiz in the penultimate hour reinforced Madison’s fears that his heart might not really be in it, leading to a confrontation that seemed inevitable as the hour wore on.
This Is Us Season Five Finale Recap: So What’s Happening With Kate?

By the way, Kevin and Madison looked pretty frivolous in flashforward, so what did Fogelman want to reveal at that moment? “The main point is, yes, something very apparent to them in their future timeline at the end of the episode, despite the broken heart of that beautiful scene between them and the extraordinary division between them. That’s right. To go beyond that, I can’t say. You’re not wrong to read genuine affection, but otherwise it’s to be revealed next season. “
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Finale: Dan Fogelman On Tonight’s Jolting Twist & “Ambitious” Final Season Which Will Tie Up All Loose Ends

Warning: The following coverage of NBC/Fox’s This Is Us episode 516 “The Adirondacks” contains spoilers. During an early flashback in tonight’s This Is Us season 5 finale, Mandy Moore’s Rebecca Pearson settles down to watch the wedding season finale of ABC’s Dynasty. “OK, Dynasty, let’s kill some friggin’ wedding guests!”...
Glamour

Another Twist-Filled Season Finale for This Is Us…

Season five of This Is Us is in the books, and most of the finale episode—centered around Kevin and Madison's wedding—was somewhat uneventful, as many TV weddings are. It was a lot of commotion, nerves, and troubleshooting. But if you know anything about creator Dan Fogelman and This Is Us, nothing is ever quite what it seems.
NCIS Star Confirms Exit in Season 18 Finale: 'What a Great Ride It's Been'

The following contains spoilers from the NCIS Season 18 finale. More from TVLineSEAL Team Boss Unpacks the Season Finale's Highs and Lows, Looks Ahead to 'Grittier' Times on Paramount+TV Ratings: This Is Us and NCIS Finales Lead Tuesday, Fox Goes LowDid the NCIS Season 18 Finale Live Up to the 'Explosive, Emotional' Hype?
'This Is Us' Season 5 Finale Shocker: Chrissy Metz Reacts

This Is Us fans were in for a shock during Tuesday's Season 5 finale when a flash-forward revealed that the fraught marriage of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) would be coming to an end within the next five years. While the couple has weathered plenty of rough patches throughout the year, including a job offer during Tuesday's episode that could have had the two doing long-distance, fans couldn't believe seeing that they weren't in it for the long haul.
This Is Us Season-Finale Recap: Save the Date

Oh hello, This Is Us fam. Don’t mind me, I’m just over here scooping my eyeballs back into my head because those last few minutes of the season five finale were wild (relative to This Is Us, obviously). Ugh, lord, I feel so alive! Maybe that’s more of a referendum on me than the show, but big! things! happened! just as we are about to embark on the final season of the Pearson saga! We all know this show can meander, but this finale was a whole lot of decisive plot capped off with a surprise ending that gave us just enough information so that we’re not spending our hiatus time wondering who it is that [redacted] marries in five years and instead can just wonder about how the show is going to use its last 18 episodes to fill in the blanks between where we leave the Pearsons in the present day and the two major time jumps forward that we’ve now been privy to. And friends, there are going to be a lot of major blanks to fill in. Let’s get into the meat of it, okay?
THIS IS US Review: The Penultimate Season Finale

NBC’s This Is Us wrapped its penultimate finale on Tuesday night the only way it knows how: with emotion. After it was announced that the dramatic series would conclude with Season Six next year, the end of this current season has been highly anticipated. If you haven’t watched it yet, what are you waiting for?