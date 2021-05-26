Paul Goldschmidt has Turned Back the Clock — But Not Far Enough
A little over two years ago, I wrote a column entitled, “Paul Goldschmidt Has a Patience Problem.” It’s not a bad column; not one of my best, but not bad at all. I’d say sort of middle of the pack. Looking back, it’s fun to remember a time when Paul DeJong looked like an MVP candidate, as he did for the first couple months of 2019. To be fair, DeJong did have a fantastic season that year, posting a four-win campaign and some otherworldly defensive numbers, but he stopped hitting that summer, and we’ve never really seen that guy come back since. If you want to read that old article, go ahead. If not, don’t worry; I’ll summarise most of the key points as I go here today.www.vivaelbirdos.com