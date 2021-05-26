Dungeons & Dragons Monopoly Has Arrived

Dungeons and Dragons has created a myriad of great Characters but few have reached the popularity of Drizzt Do’Urden. Created by R.A. Salvatore, Drizzt is a renegade Dark Elf who flees his people to try and find a better and more peaceful life. Only to be hunted and pursued for all of his days finding only small joys amongst all of the darkness. Still this makes him so compelling to read about. The Dark Elf Trilogy and the The Icewind Dale Trilogy are six brilliant fantasy novels that any nerd will love. But if you do not have time to read these books and are curious to more about Drizzt then you should check out the video below, it is not only narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch but it sums up.