Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Dungeons & Dragons Monopoly Has Arrived

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't have time for a proper Dungeons & Dragons adventure? This new version of Monopoly from Wizards of the Coast and The Op can give you a quick fix with a D&D twist on the classic board game. It is in stock and shipping now directly from The OP (USAopoly) for $39.99.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legendary Adventure#Adventure Time#Wizards#Elf#The Forgotten Realms#Houses And Hotels#Expeditions And Bases#D D Clue#Dangerous Creatures#Human Wizard#Horror#Rogue#Explorers#Iconic Locations#Gorgeous Artwork#Human Fighter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Amazon
Related
Video GamesGeekTyrant

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Enjoy the Ankylodon in MONSTER HUNTS WEEKLY #16

A new issue of Monster Hunts Weekly comes from Vall Syrene, Pyronide Press, and Jerrod Bacon. The latest monster is a CR 9 beast called the Ankylodon. I really dig the look of this monster and the magical Ankylodagger that you can make with the new harvesting materials. As always, these supplements are incredible and I highly recommend them.
HobbiesComicBook

Leaked Magic: The Gathering Card Teases New Dungeons & Dragons-Inspired Mechanic

A leaked Magic: The Gathering card teases a new game mechanic inspired by one of the foundational parts of Dungeons & Dragons. Later this summer, Wizards of the Coast will release "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms," a new Magic: The Gathering expansion that uses characters, locations, and spells from Dungeons & Dragons. This will mark the first time that Dungeons & Dragons has crossed over into Magic: The Gathering, although Wizards of the Coast has also released two Dungeons & Dragons sourcebooks detailing how to have D&D adventures in Magic: The Gathering worlds. As with every new Magic: The Gathering card set, "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" will include some new game mechanics. One of these new mechanics seems to be related to dungeon-delving, one of the foundational type of adventures that Dungeons & Dragons is built upon.
Video Gameshawaiitelegraph.com

Startup Creates Immersive AR App for Dungeons & Dragons

LOS ANGELES / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Dungeons and Dragons gamers will soon have a new tool to enhance their game playing experience following announcements by Augmented Gaming Reality company - Foundry Six, of its plans to launch an AR immersive gaming app in 2022. The company has...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Minecraft Dungeons’ Hidden Depths DLC arrives alongside a new update

Minecraft Dungeons players can help save the ocean from corruption with the release of the Hidden Depths DLC. The DLC introduces three new underwater missions that revolve around dealing with a shard from the Orb of Dominance in the ocean, new enemies to fight, and a little Baby Turtle pet. This is on top of the usual new weapons, armor, and artifacts to gather up.
MoviesGeekTyrant

SHADOW AND BONE Star Daisy Head Joins DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Movie

Shadow and Bone star Daisy Head is the most recent actress to sign on for Paramount and eOne’s upcoming Dungeons & Dragons. Head is joining a talented ensemble cast that includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis. Production on the film is currently underway with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley co-writing and co-directing.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Reveals Joe Manganiello As Utaar

Actor Joe Manganiello, arguably most known for his roles in True Blood and Justice League, is an actor known for his neverending love for Dungeons & Dragons. Because of that love and his various public D&D campaigns, it should be of no surprise that he is confirmed to have a role in the upcoming Dark Alliance game from Tuque Games.
Video Gamesnerdgeist.com

Benedict Cumberbatch Lends His Vocal Talents To Dungeons and Dragons

Dungeons and Dragons has created a myriad of great Characters but few have reached the popularity of Drizzt Do’Urden. Created by R.A. Salvatore, Drizzt is a renegade Dark Elf who flees his people to try and find a better and more peaceful life. Only to be hunted and pursued for all of his days finding only small joys amongst all of the darkness. Still this makes him so compelling to read about. The Dark Elf Trilogy and the The Icewind Dale Trilogy are six brilliant fantasy novels that any nerd will love. But if you do not have time to read these books and are curious to more about Drizzt then you should check out the video below, it is not only narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch but it sums up.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Regé-Jean Page Teases Dragon Fights In New Dungeons & Dragons Movie

Paramount will be hoping that the upcoming and unconnected Dungeons & Dragons movie and TV show fare better than New Line Cinema’s attempt at launching a franchise, with the 2000 effort bombing at the box office after failing to come close to recouping its $45 million budget in theaters while being panned by critics and fans alike, although it did eventually spawn two VOD sequels.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Solasta: Crown of the Magister review — A treat for Dungeons & Dragons fans

One of my biggest regrets is that I never got to experience the Dungeons & Dragons fandom during its heyday in the 80s and 90s. Still, I’ve been intrigued by video games and tabletop games that are either based on or are loosely influenced by it. That brings us to Solasta: Crown of the Magister which is set to leave Early Access tomorrow.
Hobbiesbleedingcool.com

Dungeons & Dragons Count Zarovich and Mimic Funko Pops Revealed

Funko Funkoween has been filled with some amazing Pop reveals with new releases for a variety of franchises. One of the coolest Pop reveals have been for Dungeons & Dragons, with two new additions to the line. One thing that stands out about these collectibles is that each figure includes a unique D20 dice. It is not uncommon for Funko to include extra accessories into their Pop figures as they have been recently adding Pop Pins with special figures. Adding a D20 dice to Dungeons & Dragons Pops is very on-brand for the franchise and perfect for fans of the series. The new Funkoween reveals include Count Strahd von Zarovich and a Mimic!
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Dungeons and Dragons Online brings the Crystal Cove event back through June 13

Today in low-effort MMO update news, Dungeons and Dragons Online has made a single line-length proclamation to players of the MMORPG: “Crystal Cove has returned! Available through June 13th!” That’s it. That’s the tweet. For those who are unfamiliar, the Treasure of Crystal Cove event sees players heading to Smuggler’s...
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Drops Another Feywild Tease

Dungeons & Dragons has dropped another hint that more Feywild content could be coming soon. Last week, Wizards of the Coast published a new design blog post about the making of Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft, a new campaign setting book that updates the horror-themed domains of Ravenloft for Fifth Edition. While the bulk of the post discussed the philosophies of building horror adventures in Dungeons & Dragons, it also included a "bonus" section that mentioned several easter eggs and secrets throughout the book. One of those teases points at another potential clue that more Feywild content could be released soon.
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Star Rege-Jean Page Provides Promising Update on Movie's Script

Dungeons & Dragons star Rege-Jean Page has provided fans with a promising tease about the upcoming movie's script. Last month, Variety profiled Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page about his meteoric rise in Hollywood, which included a few bits about his upcoming role in the in-production Dungeons & Dragons movie. Variety published another article today that includes several additional quotes from Page, which included his comments on the film's script, which was co-written by directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Variety notes that Page was immediately drawn to the Dungeons & Dragons movie due to the script and said that it would be a "huge sigh of relief for Dungeons & Dragons fans everywhere." Variety also commented that Page mentioned that the film would step up and continue to raise the bar of genre storytelling.