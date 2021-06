Everything you need to know about Ezreal, the Prodigal Explorer. Ezreal is one of League of Legends' most unique ADC champions, boasting mobility, poke and good scaling in a very fun kit. On top of that, he has a likeable character design, a unique playstyle and a ton of excellent skins. He's one of the most popular champions in the game for all of these reasons, meaning it's also important to know how to play against him too. There's plenty of reasons to learn about and play Ezreal, so let's dive into it.