Shanté Renee Roline of Vanity Couture: “It is essential to always be CONFIDENT in your brand”
It is essential to always be CONFIDENT in your brand. Your brand is an extension of yourself and you need to be your own biggest fan. Not everyone is going to vibe with it and you need to be okay with that. Although you’re not for everyone, the ones you are for, you need to focus on. That will help you to better develop your niche and really BUILD THE CONNECTION between you and your “tribe” we’ll call it.thriveglobal.com