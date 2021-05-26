Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Shanté Renee Roline of Vanity Couture: “It is essential to always be CONFIDENT in your brand”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is essential to always be CONFIDENT in your brand. Your brand is an extension of yourself and you need to be your own biggest fan. Not everyone is going to vibe with it and you need to be okay with that. Although you’re not for everyone, the ones you are for, you need to focus on. That will help you to better develop your niche and really BUILD THE CONNECTION between you and your “tribe” we’ll call it.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Industry#Fashion Brands#Fast Fashion#Fashion Designer#Beauty Brands#Vanity Couture#Designs#Swimwear#Garments#Flawless Framing#Loungewear#Vibe#Comfortable Clothing#Avant Garde#Dress#Daring Lines#Joy#Presentations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Instagram
Related
Designers & Collectionsfashionunited.com

16Arlington launches debut bridal collection

London-based independent label 16Arlington has launched its debut bridal collection, offering what it calls a “natural extension” to its party wear proposition. The inaugural 20-piece 16Arlington Bridal collection aims to reinterpret the notion of bridal with its “signature escapist” aesthetic with wedding dresses and separates featuring feathers, iridescent sequins, and tailoring.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

In years past, Tommy Ton would’ve been heading to Milan and Paris right about now to photograph street style at the men’s collections. Instead, he’s in Napa Valley, California, celebrating the wedding of Deveaux’s designer Andrea Tsao. The change of events feels symbolic of the work he’s doing as creative director of this label.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

The 11 Best Genderless Fashion Lines to Shop Right Now

Fashion is an avenue of self expression, but for those whose style identities fall somewhere in the in-between, not quite fitting into what society deems "masculine" or "feminine," opportunities to accurately express oneself through clothes are limited. This is, unfortunately, true despite the societal push towards gender-fluid acceptance. The reality is, a majority of the brands you see hanging in stores today are still categorizing their merchandise by two heteronormative genders, male and female. It forces non-binary individuals, or just those who choose not to conform, to either pick a side or get creative.
Apparelhiconsumption.com

This Lightweight Bamboo Hoodie Is Essential For Your Summer Adventures

All too often, technical apparel is made more complicated than it needs to be because of a finicky proprietary fabric or some supposedly cutting-edge construction. And it’s a shame, since it often comes at the expense of your overall comfort. But no matter how many advanced materials a garment uses or what kind of performance benefits it claims to offer, if it doesn’t wear well, you’re going to be in for a bad time.
Designers & Collectionsluxuo.com

Montblanc Celebrates Feminine Tenacity with the Bohème Collection

Famed for its wide catalogue of luxury products, one could say that at the core of Montblanc’s identity is a spirit of tenacity and purpose that drives the brand’s artisans to constantly refine their craft. And it’s exactly this mindset that their Bohème collection aims to embody. This line of exquisitely made women’s watches can be described as a feminine distillation of the manufacture’s tenacious spirit, celebrating the confidence, creativity, and elegance of the fairer sex. This year, Montblanc continues this tradition with the introduction of two new models and their latest Mark Maker.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

This London Brand Is Creating Feathered Wedding Dresses To Set Your Heart Aflutter

It’s no surprise bridalwear has always been part of 16Arlington’s master plan. Since bursting onto the London fashion scene in 2017, the good-time brand has watched a fair few say “I do” in its exuberant feathered designs that simultaneously sing of romance and after-hours revelry. Now, as the trend for micro weddings shows no sign of abating, founders Federica Cavenati and Marco Capaldo are launching a wedding capsule specifically for outgoing brides prioritising charisma over convention.
Retailaithority.com

The Packaging Journey: Is It an Important Factor for Your Brand?

The last 12 months saw a considerable increase in e-commerce, driven by the global pandemic with many retail commentators believing this is an irreversible behavioral shift. If correct, this will further underline the importance of the packaging journey, since the likelihood of consumers primarily interacting with brands through deliveries increases, potentially becoming the standard purchasing process.
Los Angeles, CAthezoereport.com

10 Brands To Shop If You're Obsessed With Reformation

If you have ever attended a wedding and spotted a group of fashion-forward women standing together while wearing similar variations of the same romantic and breezy floral dress, it’s likely thanks to Reformation. The Los Angeles brand is not only beloved for its eco-conscious message, but also for its retro-bohemian designs that are equally good for every day and formal events. For those relentlessly looking for other brands like Reformation that have also nailed the modern take on vintage design, there are plenty of alternatives worth shopping. Take the labels With Jéan and Ciao Lucia for example, which both carry that effortless West Coast vibe.
Designers & CollectionsMOJEH

Behind The Scenes Of Chanel High Jewellery’s Collection N°5

For its latest high jewellery collection, Chanel reimagines the iconic N°5 fragrance in more ways than one. MOJEH speaks to Patrice Leguéreau, director of the Chanel jewellery creation studio about Collection N°5. Each year sees the launch of one, if not two, high-jewellery collections from Chanel, which typically pay tribute...
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Vacay Vibes! 17 Tropical Print Dresses and Skirts That Are So Chic and Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We are going full out this summer. We want to make the most of everything we do, and for Us, that means making sure our wardrobe is always serving up full-on vacation vibes — especially when we finally do take that trip we’ve been waiting for! Bring out all of the tropical prints!
Designers & CollectionsHelloGiggles

17 Emerging AAPI-Owned Fashion Brands to Support Always

We're all due for some sort of refresh, especially now that post-vaccination restrictions are easing. If you're looking for a wardrobe update, there's no time like the present to start curating a summer rotation. We've been shopping more consciously this past year, keeping our eye on independent, BIPOC-owned businesses to support, so here we're highlighting some Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) fashion talents to support now and always.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

25 Madewell Pieces That Will Definitely Become Wardrobe Staples

The thing Madewell does best is design really great wardrobe staples. While its selection does include its fair share of trend pieces and more of-the-moment silhouettes, its perennial staples are easily some of the best pieces it has (and the most popular). There are so many things the retailer gets right, such as its everyday shoes and classic bags, but above all, its summer selection is really hitting the mark lately.
Apparelcoveteur.com

Further Proof a White Tank Is the Summer Style Must-Have

One of the fashion industry's favorite pastimes is reinterpreting subversive items, stamping them with a cool factor that may seem counterintuitive to those watching from afar but later catches on. May we draw your attention to low-rise jeans? Dad sandals? CROCS? Though all are worthy of examination, today's subject is men's undershirts. Its connotation throughout prior coverage in film and photography is not often one thought of as chic, nor is its wearer—anyone else having Sopranos flashbacks? Yet today's juggernauts of style have embraced the menswear staple by dressing it up with elevated separates. So naturally, our entire mindset has shifted.
Apparelfashionisers.com

What elements are trending in 2021 in the world of beach fashion

Summer is starting very soon. Every beautiful girl needs to get ready for the beach season! First of all, she needs to think about sundresses and swimwear!. The session and exams will soon be over, many tasks can be entrusted to the professional writing services, and in your free time, you can choose images in fashion stores. 2021 offers us a lot of interesting and beautiful images. Capes, glasses of unusual shape, various pareos. All this needs to be sorted out in order to find the right image for your figure. This article will show you the most interesting options for how you can dress beautifully on the beach and look perfect!
Beauty & Fashionsixtyandme.com

How to Feel Beautiful, Stylish and Resilient at 90

I am one of Iris Apfel’s 1.6 million Instagram followers. In a society that worships youth, and in which fashion models seems to grow younger all the time, 99-year-old Apfel is a breath of fresh air. The unconventional style icon’s fabulousness and ageless spirit is on full display in each and every photo.