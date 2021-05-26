Cancel
Galápagos tortoise found alive from species thought to be extinct for over 100 years

WINKNEWS.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenetic tests match the single female tortoise to the species Chelonoidis phantasticus, Ecuador’s Ministry of the Environment and Water confirmed Tuesday. A team of geneticists from Yale University compared samples from the female to the remains of a male to make the connection. Scientists hadn’t spotted one of the tortoises...

www.winknews.com
