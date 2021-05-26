These Are Canada's Top Dog Breeds From 2020 & There Are Some Plot Twists

"Top Dogs" celebrates the American Kennel Club’s 10 most popular breeds by examining their histories and speculating why they are so beloved. What are the top 10? The Labrador Retriever, French Bulldog, German Shepherd Dog, Golden Retriever, Bulldog, Poodle, Beagle, Rottweiler, German Shorthaired Pointer, and Dachshund. "There’s a reason these breeds have consistently remained popular for many years," said Executive Director Alan Fausel. "Whether it’s their temperament, their stamina, or companionship, they’ve stood the test of time. In the same way that music and fashion trends change over time, it’s always nice to see what breeds become popular with the next generation of dog lovers." You can see it in person at the museum or take a free virtual tour on the museum’s website.