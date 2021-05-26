Delaney Vetter: “Just Be Kind & Honest”

Just Be Kind & Honest — These two things are key and their importance is often overlooked. There are a million strategies to get clients. There are infinite ways to help your clients get press or write a pitch. At the end of the day, being kind and honest is what matters most. I could have all the best sales techniques but if I’m not honest on a call with a potential client about my strengths or areas of expertise, it’s going to be a negative experience for both of us in the long run. The same goes for kindness, people remember that. Whether they say yes to working with you or not, you want them to walk away with positive feelings towards you. I don’t know about you but I’d much rather be thought of as honest and kind than cold and “salesy.”