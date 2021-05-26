Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Delaney Vetter: “Just Be Kind & Honest”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust Be Kind & Honest — These two things are key and their importance is often overlooked. There are a million strategies to get clients. There are infinite ways to help your clients get press or write a pitch. At the end of the day, being kind and honest is what matters most. I could have all the best sales techniques but if I’m not honest on a call with a potential client about my strengths or areas of expertise, it’s going to be a negative experience for both of us in the long run. The same goes for kindness, people remember that. Whether they say yes to working with you or not, you want them to walk away with positive feelings towards you. I don’t know about you but I’d much rather be thought of as honest and kind than cold and “salesy.”

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Be Kind#Hard Feelings#How Things Work#Kettle Brand#Red Mill#Cpg#Public Relations#Positive Feelings#Freelance Pr#Client Work#Kindness#Copywriting#Incredible Referrals#Mentors#Open Works Wonders#Techniques#Expertise#Professors#Unpredictability#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Society
News Break
Podcast
Related
Minoritieshometownsource.com

Letter: Teach our history honestly

I am a white woman age 73 and was raised in a small town in Minnesota and had minimal contact with people of color growing up. I am not in any way an expert on systematic racism, but I know it when I see it. And I see it in the America I love.
Relationship AdviceTimes Gazette

I honestly wish him well

I just learned that my ex-husband has remarried. I learned this as we learn about all important life milestones these days: on Facebook. There were photos taken in the Caribbean. My ex-husband and his new bride were walking barefoot on the beach. She was carrying her shoes and their feet were wet and probably the most surprising thing to me was how sincerely I wished them well.
Thrive Global

Daisy Simonis of Empowered Introverts: “Don’t underestimate the importance of looking after yourself”

Don’t underestimate the importance of looking after yourself. Being a founder requires a hell of a lot of hard work, that’s just the way it is. I found very quickly early on that I needed to set firm boundaries around self-care, especially sleep. I have to have 7–8 hours of sleep on a regular basis in order to function. I have a set bedtime that I stick to and both an evening and morning routine that frame my day. No matter what I’m doing that day, I will start it with my morning routine. It’s one of the pillars of my life and creates an incredible resilience: I’ve started my day well and even if nothing else goes right, I’ve achieved something.
Societypsychologytoday.com

Leading with Kindness

People pleasing, as a defense mechanism, means funneling energy into self-preservation rather than into problem-solving. Self-acceptance means accepting oneself exactly as one is, which reduces insecurities. True kindness to others from a position of leadership means being clear in all communication. You cannot be kinder to others than you are...
JobsThrive Global

Your Job Interview Pep Talk

“Talk to yourself like you would to someone you love” – Brené Brown. You have a job interview and you’re nervous. Does any of this sound familiar?. You’re thinking of all the reasons you won’t get the job. You’re worried about what happens if you do get the job. You...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Are You Eligible for a Great Relationship?

When conflicts arise in relationships, people often resort to blaming their partner rather than considering their own actions. Reflecting on gaps in knowledge such as negotiation, conflict resolution, and self-awareness can identify areas where people can improve. When people move their attention away from their partner and onto themselves they...
KidsPosted by
Quick and Dirty Tips

10 Simple Ways to Raise Great Kids

Parents want their kids to succeed in all areas of life, but it's our everyday interactions that make all the difference. Check out Mighty Mommy's 10 simple ways to bring out the best in your kids. The Quick And Dirty. Parenting can seem like an endless journey, but the truth...
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

10+ Psychology Tricks That Will Work On Anybody

Every human being is a unique universe, but psychologists who have a keen eye for details keep discovering new behavioral patterns that are believed to be rooted in our childhood and can be applied to everyone. We decided to share these useful psychology tricks; maybe they will positively affect your...
AdvocacyTrendHunter.com

Honest Menstruation Campaigns

Bloody Good Period, a charity that stands for menstrual equity and fights period poverty, created the #NoShameHere campaign for Menstrual Hygiene Day that aims to end period shame. According to research from the charity, hame and stigma surrounding menstruation is still very much prevalent, especially in the workplace. Bloody Good Period's findings show that "Nine in 10 of those who menstruate said they experience period anxiety at work, 63% want employers to normalize talking about periods in the workplace, and 25% have had to take time off due to menstrual health issues."
Bolivar, MOBolivar Herald Free Press

Getting honest

The month of May is Mental Health Awareness month. For many of us, when people ask how we’re doing, our typical response is — “I’m fine.” Yet, that isn’t the truth. If we’re truly honest with ourselves, we are far from fine. We live with chronic anxiety. Depression casts a...
EconomyThrive Global

How Corporate Burnout Helped Me Find My Passion as an Entrepreneur

Ex-CEO creates new skincare empire after surviving redundancy and burnout. Former Telecommunications CEO Carole Staeck was battling migraines, extreme fatigue and exhaustion before she turned her attention to her new passion: Skincare. Carole and her husband, Aaron, launched natural, vegan and cruelty-free Samson & Charlie Botanical Apothecary in October 2018, and in just six months they quietly launched their first skincare collection of 10 products. When their first product, The Gift Balancing Oil, sold out in February, they knew they had struck a chord.
Books & LiteratureAmerican Songwriter

Writer’s Room: Honest Work. Redefined.

I’ve written about 300 songs in the past few years because I made a commitment to release a new one every week via my Patreon. But for me, the headline isn’t that I’ve written a whole bunch of songs—it’s that, because of the constant practice, the good ones are exceptionally good.
HealthThrive Global

The Importance of Emotions in Leadership Coaching

As people and leaders we need to recognise humans can experiences a whole range of emotions; both joy and grief, even at the same time. But why are emotions so often overlooked, resisted or repressed? We need to find ways to make space for all our emotions – not just the positive ones.
Musicflaunt.com

An Honest Conversation with Blood Cultures

Anonymity is an interesting construct, one that feels so elusive in modern society. How do we determine how much to reveal of ourselves and to whom? At what point does anonymity itself become constricting instead of liberating? The flow of information from those who have been elevated is a curious phenomenon; sometimes gushing, sometimes barren, sometimes fits and starts.
EconomyThrive Global

3 Steps to Make More Money with Your Mindset

What if I told you in order to make more money, all you needed to have was the right mindset? Would you believe me? Or better yet, will you find a way to create the right mindset so you can see for yourself?. If you’ve really put your head down...
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

The 4 Must Haves in a Relationship

As a relationship miracle worker, keynote speaker and author I have learned over the years that certain ingredients are needed to achieve relationship success and it’s my goal to help as many people as I can. This particular topic is The Four Must-Haves in a relationship. I know that there...
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

Hard Truths I Learned About Relationships After My Hardest Breakup

It’s so easy to get into something and become accustomed to being treated like we aren’t special. It’s easy to become used to the mundane and simple actions of another person. But this becomes a problem when we are receiving the bare minimum from someone. When we start asking for someone to want us, to spend time with us, to treat us like we mean something to them… sadly, it may be time to go. You need to hold your self-worth higher than your love for someone else. You deserve someone who you never have to beg from and someone who gives their love out freely without being asked.
Economypsychologytoday.com

What Causes Honest People to Become Dishonest?

There is a correlation between honesty, justice, and purpose. There are four predictors of conditions under which people will tell the truth, behave fairly, and serve a greater good. Actions you are taking could signal that you condone dishonesty in the workplace. Honesty is a trait that can be learned...