Matt and Akbar debut Ninja Warrior clip and talk tackles on the Kelly Clarkson show

By Nikki Lee
americanninjawarriornation.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Ninja Warrior hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila stopped by the Kelly Clarkson Show ahead of season 13’s premiere and hilarity ensued, of course. For anyone hungry for hints about the new season, the clip starts off with an exciting sneak peek at Lindsay Eskildsen’s run in the Qualifiers. The Ninja mom pulls off a crazy save on Domino Effect, a new balance obstacle. Lindsay’s full run will be part of the Ninja Warrior season premiere on Monday, May 31.

www.americanninjawarriornation.com
