Matt and Akbar debut Ninja Warrior clip and talk tackles on the Kelly Clarkson show

In case you thought otherwise, Michelle Williams is booked and busy!. Hot on the promo trail for her new book, ‘Checking In,’ the singer is up and at ’em in promotion of the semi-biographical, uplifting recount of her public and private struggles with depression. Released May 25, the last few weeks have seen Williams on the high profile promo circuit to not only spread awareness about the book but also to break the stigmas attached to mental health.