Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

6 Travel Deals to Book Over Memorial Day Weekend

By Meredith Care y
cntraveler.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you're looking to fill up fall weekends with getaways, are planning a milestone trip for 2022, or simply procrastinated booking anything for Memorial Day weekend and are making up for it by securing a summer vacation, deals abound to make sure you don't break the bank this year. We've rounded up the top travel deals for hotels, cruises, and more—many of which end May 31, so get booking—so you can plan ahead. If you're looking for gear like luggage, camping equipment, and more, be sure to check out our guide to the best Memorial Day weekend sales, too.

www.cntraveler.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philippe Starck
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Deals#Memorial Day Weekend#Cruise Line#Cruise Ships#Hotels#Time Travel#Summer Vacation#Cruise Deals#National Road Trip Day#Budget#Silversea#Gold List#Sixt#Book#Fall Weekends#Road Trip#Getaways#Listings#Cruises#Rental Cars Priceline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Air Travel Spring 2021; the Same, but Different

The pandemic has caused my travel to drop from almost weekly trips for several years, to a few trips total in the past year. Definitely a change. Thanks to vaccinations in the USA, things are ramping up. For me, over the past few weeks I’ve had several work trips. So far, air travel in spring 2021 is almost starting to feel normal. Definitely less business travelers, and more leisure travel, but mostly full flights, busy airports seem like typical travel times before 2020.
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

4 Dreamy European Hotels to Book for Your Next International Trip

With Spain and France reopening to U.S. travelers this week and Ireland welcoming American tourists starting July 19th, here are four awe-inspiring hotels and resorts to visit this summer and beyond. Along with being awarded five-star accreditation and offering a plethora of deluxe amenities and services, the below properties are...
Travelqatar-tribune.com

QA Holidays launches exciting travel offer to Greek Islands

Qatar Airways Holidays has launched a new exciting travel offer for Qatari citizens and residents who want to discover the allure of the Greek islands. The package is a great value island-hopping tour to the world-renowned Mykonos, Paros and Santorini, designed to provide exceptional experiences suitable for all types of travellers with an ideal mix of destinations for a memorable holiday.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

10 Spectacular Private Villas to Rent for Summer Travel Now

Comedian George Carlin famously said, “A house is just a place to keep your stuff while you go out and get more stuff.” And while, technically, he isn’t wrong, a house, whether it’s a historic Brooklyn town house outfitted in Danish modern decor or a newly built bungalow that celebrates maximalism in Los Angeles, is so much more than just a giant storage closet. After all, people enlist architects, designers, landscape artists, and art consultants (among various other types of interiors experts) to make their homes feel like their own personal oasis. That said, sometimes—especially as the pandemic has begun to wind down across the U.S.—we could use an escape from our primary residences when they start to feel a bit too familiar. Enter: luxurious private villas that are available to rent for as little or as long as you’re in the market for a short-term second home.
Travelthefinancialdiet.com

How To Take A Free Vacation, & Other Travel Hacking Tips For Your Next Trip

Pre-COVID, the thought of planning a trip has always been overwhelming, to say the least. From creating a budget, setting up lodging accommodations and outlining the perfect itinerary, getting ready for vacation is a chore all its own. As we enter a post-pandemic world and resume regular traveling, we spoke...
Travelluxurylaunches.com

VIP Traveler reviews travel trends to create a winning formula

Travel planning and research have become somewhat tiresome and convoluted, especially with the unending spread of unverified content on the web. Numerous additional challenges arose during the pandemic. The pre-covid trend of luxury travelers preferring to ‘do it all themselves’ is being upended by new travel services promising to deliver better outcomes.
Lifestylelatteluxurynews.com

Swan Hellenic launches 20% off ‘Spring Sale’

Is offering a 20% discount off brochure pricing on all cruises as part of a Spring Sale to mark the company’s return with three new five-star ships and cultural expedition cruise itineraries across the globe. Running until 31 July 2021, the celebration sale includes a gift of $300 onboard spending...
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

Celebrity Marks Cruise Comeback As Millennium Sails From St. Maarten

Celebrity Cruises' return to cruising is official as the Celebrity Millennium set sail from Philipsburg, St. Maarten on Saturday. Both a first for the industry in North America and the first of Celebrity's fleet to return to sailing, the Celebrity Millennium now embarks on a seven-night itinerary visiting the treasured islands of Aruba, Barbados and Curacao.
Relationship Adviceluxurytravelmagazine.com

Hyatt Opens Its First Ibiza Hotel, the 7Pines Resort Ibiza

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has opened 7Pines Resort Ibiza, part of Destination by Hyatt. The 185-all-suite luxury clifftop resort welcomes guests to one of the most popular spots on the island and offers amenities fit for any occasion. The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of luxury and upscale...
TravelPosted by
Food & Wine

10 Incredible Adventure Vacations Around the World

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure. After a year of indoor activities (and far, far too many Zoom meetings), it's finally time...
Travelallears.net

NEWS: More Fall Disney Cruise Line Sailings Have Been Canceled

If you’re planning on taking a Disney Cruise, you have plenty of options!. With four ships and one coming next summer, plus several destinations to choose from, you can have the sailing of your dreams. But if you’re hoping to head out on that trip this year, well, you may need to reschedule!
Drinksroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean changes complimentary drinks offering on Adventure of the Seas

With Royal Caribbean about to restart cruises in North America on Adventure of the Seas, the line is changing up some of the offerings for its customer loyalty program. Royal Caribbean's Crown and Anchor Society program is one of the most generous customer loyalty programs in the cruise industry, and guests sailing on Adventure of the Seas can expect a few changes.
TravelKTEN.com

Fiji Vs Bahamas: Vacation Destinations Compared

Originally Posted On: Fiji Vs Bahamas: Vacation Destinations Compared – Turtle Fiji. For most visitors to Fiji and Bahamas, the top attractions are the powder-soft white beaches, the crystal-clear water and year-round sunshine. Fiji and Bahamas share a lot of similarities: both are archipelagos scattered over vast blue oceans; Fiji...
simpleflying.com

New Orleans To Antarctica: Four Seasons Latest A321LR Private Jet Itinerary

Luxury hotel chain Four Seasons has revealed two new itineraries for its A321LR private jet experience. Citing a ‘record-breaking sellout’ of its previously planned trips, the company is taking its first foray into the world’s seventh continent, with a trip that starts in New Orleans and takes in Antarctica. A...
Lifestyleanash.org

5 Day Trip for Miami Bochurim for Learning 53 Perokim of Tanya

35 bochurim from Miami Zal were treated by the yeshiva’s shluchim to a five-day trip to Arizona and California as a reward for studying the 53 chapters of Likkutei Amarin Tanya over the course of the year. Over the course of this past year, 35 Bochurim from Miami Zal studied...
Traveltravelanddestinations.com

Best Beach and Summer Holiday Destinations in Greece

Fabled empires, striking architectural wonders, and the Olympic Games are all connected to Greece. But equally praised as Greek’s ancient cities, the country’s islands draw a crowd of their own. Greece is known to have at least 6000 of them, and the great climate allows travellers to enjoy a sun-drenched summer break. Moulded underneath caves, spread at the bottom of towering cliffs, as well as the beaches give the Greeks top bragging rights.
Travelcruisefever.net

First Cruise Line Resumes Caribbean Cruises Today

Celebrity Cruises will become the first cruise line to resume cruises to the Caribbean when one of their cruise ships departs from St. Maarten later this evening. Celebrity Millennium will sail a seven night cruise to the Southern Caribbean marking the return of large ocean cruise ships to the world’s most popular cruise destination. The cruise ship will sail two different itineraries on week long cruises to the Caribbean this summer.