6 Travel Deals to Book Over Memorial Day Weekend
Whether you're looking to fill up fall weekends with getaways, are planning a milestone trip for 2022, or simply procrastinated booking anything for Memorial Day weekend and are making up for it by securing a summer vacation, deals abound to make sure you don't break the bank this year. We've rounded up the top travel deals for hotels, cruises, and more—many of which end May 31, so get booking—so you can plan ahead. If you're looking for gear like luggage, camping equipment, and more, be sure to check out our guide to the best Memorial Day weekend sales, too.www.cntraveler.com