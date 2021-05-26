Cancel
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Did Fans Uncover the Name of the First Episode of Season 4?

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 14 days ago
Fans of Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” are chomping at the bit as they wait for their favorite show to return. There has been no official announcement on when season four of the modern western series will return. Now, “Yellowstone” fans congregating on the online forum community, Reddit, believe they may have cracked the code. A Reddit user that goes by “thefirst_noel” recently shared their findings that point to a late June premiere date. If the poster is correct, the first episode of the new season will take place on Father’s Day, June 20. The poster also believes they have uncovered the title of the first episode and it will be called “Aftermath.”

