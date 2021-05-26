Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The next edition of Turner’s The Match will pit Phil Mickelson & Tom Brady vs Bryson DeChambeau & Aaron Rodgers

By Joe Lucia
Awful Announcing
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Turner Sports announced the latest edition of The Match, their match play pro-am golf series. Taking place on Tuesday, July 6th from Montana’s Moonlight Basin, the latest edition of The Match will pit reigning PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and reigning Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady against reigning US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

awfulannouncing.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#The Match#Turner Sports#Super Bowl Mvp#Tnt#Bleacher Report#House Of Highlights#Mickelson Returns#Match Play#November#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfBleacher Report

PGA Championship 2021: Betting Odds, Favorites and Tournament Preview

Rory McIlroy will be one of the first names mentioned in the discussion of which golfers can win the 2021 PGA Championship. DraftKings Sportsbook has McIlroy as the favorite to win at Kiawah Island, where he captured the 2012 PGA Championship. The Northern Irishman is coming off his first win in 18 months at the Wells Fargo Championship.
GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Schedule Makers Have Telling Aaron Rodgers Admission

The NFL released its complete 2021 regular season schedule last week. The Green Bay Packers are among the teams with several primetime games. The Packers open the season with a 4:25 p.m. E.T. game against the Saints. Green Bay then takes on Detroit on Monday night in Week 2. In Week 3, the Packers will take on the 49ers in a Sunday Night Football clash.
GolfBradenton Herald

Momentum for McIlroy, few others going into PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy knows as well as anyone how quickly fortunes can change in golf. Until winning at his happy hunting ground of Quail Hollow last week, McIlroy had gone 18 months without winning anywhere, the second-longest dry spell of his career. Now he's the betting favorite for the PGA Championship, which starts next Thursday at Kiawah Island.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
Golfusgamblingsites.com

AT&T Byron Nelson Odds: Bryson DeChambeau Favored to Win

Some of golf’s best talents will be attending the AT&T Byron Nelson at the TPC Craig Ranch course in McKinney, Texas. The tournament is slated to kick off on Thursday, May 13 and conclude on Sunday, May 16. It is also the final stop on the PGA Tour ahead of next week’s 2021 PGA Championship.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds, picks: Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed predictions from advanced model

After separating from the competition to claim his first career major championship, Collin Morikawa will look to defend his title when the 2021 PGA Championship gets underway on Thursday, May 20 at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island. The PGA Championship 2021 will be the 103rd playing of this illustrious tournament, and this year's edition will feature a star-studded field. In fact, the 2021 PGA Championship field will feature over 150 of the world's best players competing for the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

What Would Packers Receive for Trading Aaron Rodgers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What could the Green Bay Packers get in a trade for Aaron Rodgers?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tackled that question in a recent mailbag piece. Breer asked three NFL executives. One response:. Broncos get: QB Aaron Rodgers, 2022 fourth-round pick. Packers get: QB Drew Lock, DE...
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Packers' trade demands for Aaron Rodgers coming into focus: report

The Green Bay Packers have publicly been adamant about keeping Aaron Rodgers despite the quarterback’s reported unhappiness with the team but they may have a list of demands formed as rumors continue to swirl around the reigning MVP. According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel on Monday, Green Bay has an idea...