Betty is going to be gay in the Rugrats Paramount Plus show

By Tatiana Tenreyro
A.V. Club
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil and Lil’s mom Betty in Rugrats has low-key always been a queer icon. Sure, she’s married to boring ol’ Howard (we wouldn’t blame you if you forgot about him). But let’s be real: Betty was gay as fuck—and now that’s actually canon. Betty will be an openly gay woman in the Paramount+ Rugrats series, and she’ll be voiced by queer actor Natalie Morales. This time, instead of her sweater having the “female” symbol, Betty’s donning a Gemini sweater. The Rugrats showrunners clearly know queer ladies love astrology.

tv.avclub.com
