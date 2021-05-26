Betty is going to be gay in the Rugrats Paramount Plus show

The British A Discovery of Witches star and alum of The Good Wife and Downton Abbey has been tapped to play the legendary Paramount Studios boss in Paramount+'s limited series The Offer, based on the Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s experiences of making the iconic 1972 film The Godfather. Evans is credited with saving Paramount Studios in the late 1960s and early 1970s with hits like Rosemary's Baby, Love Story and Chinatown, plus The Godfather. It was Evans who picked Francis Ford Coppola to direct The Godfather based on Mario Puzo's bestselling novel. Although Evans and Coppola famously had a tempestuous relationship, The Godfather director paid tribute to Evans as having "strong instincts as evidenced by the long list of great films in his career" when Evans died in 2019. Evans claimed that he pushed Coppola to make The Godfather a longer film after an initial short version was cut. “Francis and I have a perfect record; we disagreed on everything,” Evans wrote in his memoir-turned-documentary, The Kid Stays in the Picture.