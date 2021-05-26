Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kourtney K & Amelia Gray Were Both At Scott Disick's Birthday

Elite Daily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig news for all of you #skourtney stans out there: Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian reunited for his 38th birthday. While Disick doesn’t actually turn the big 3-8 until May 26, his friends and family kicked off the festivities with a birthday bash on May 24. Fans noticed that Kardashian was one of the many guests in attendance as the Poosh founder posted a video of herself and pal Sia at the event to her Instagram Stories.

www.elitedaily.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Sia
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Amelia Gray
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khlo Kardashian#Kardashian Family#E News#Poosh#Instagram Stories#Icymi#Instagram Official#Pal Sia#Love#Instagram Story Videos#Video#Miami#Things#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesElle

Scott Disick Is ‘Barely Speaking’ to Kourtney Kardashian and Struggling to See Her in Love With Travis Barker

As Kourtney Kardashian continues to post Instagram proof she and Travis Barker are so enamored with each other that she's giving him an “I love you” tattoo, E! got an update on how her ex-boyfriend and father of her three children Scott Disick is taking it. He truly is struggling, a source explained, to the point that his relationship with Kardashian has taken a major hit.
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

KUWTK: Travis & Kourtney's Romance Has Created Tension With Scott Disick

As Kourtney Kardashian of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Travis Barker continue to fuel engagement rumors, sources are revealing how bothered her ex Scott Disick is over it. The stars are said to be 'barely speaking' amid 'tension' over Kourtney's newfound romance. Meanwhile, Scott is still enjoying time in Miami with his 19-year-old girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.
CelebritiesWUSA

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Reveal Why They're Worried About Scott Disick in New 'KUWTK' Clip

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West are worried about how Scott Disick will handle Keeping Up WIth the Kardashians coming to an end. In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of the hit reality show, the sisters discuss Scott's future, and why he may have a hard time coming to terms with change. Kourtney, 42, and Scott, 37, share three kids together -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.
FitnessPosted by
POPSUGAR

My Abs and Arms Hurt Just Watching Kourtney Kardashian's Levitating Trapeze Table Workout

If the Avengers are looking for a new member, Kourtney Kardashian's abs are ready for the audition. In a video posted to her Instagram account on Thursday, Kardashian shared a glimpse at her full-body trapeze table workout alongside Poosh's Sarah Howard, and our abs hurt just watching this intense routine. "Breathing, birds, and bending," Kardashian captioned the video, which shows her doing horizontal pull-ups and hip thrusts all while keeping her legs balanced on a swing.
Celebritiesnews-graphic.com

Addison Rae 'obsessed' with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Addison Rae is "obsessed" with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship. The 20-year-old TikTok star thinks her friend has found an equally "amazing" partner in the Blink-182 drummer - who she was first romantically linked to in January - and thinks the couple are very "cute" together. She gushed to...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Kourtney Kardashian’s Family Allegedly Feels About Her Relationship With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian’s dating history often pales in comparison to those of her famous family’s. Beyond her longtime relationship with Scott Disick which ended in 2015 and whatever that was with Justin Bieber in the aftermath, Kardashian frequently opts for paramours that will be low-key. That was until it was confirmed that she was dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Jaws dropped – the all-naturale reality star and the punk rocker covered in tattoos? Supposedly, Kardashian’s family has some thoughts on their unexpected couple, too.
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

KUWTK: Why Kourtney May Be Getting More Popular Than Her Sister Kim

Lately, Kourtney Kardashian of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been in the news for her love life, amongst other things. Overall, the news about the reality TV star has been positive and relatable to fans and audiences. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian has somewhat fallen out of the public eye after her divorce. Kourtney may now be surpassing her starlet sister.
CelebritiesPage Six

Scott Disick allegedly owes former manager ‘substantial money’

Scott Disick allegedly owes his former manager a “substantial” amount of money in unpaid bills. David Weintraub claimed in a new interview that the Talentless founder hasn’t paid him in a while. “It’s a tricky thing with Scott. Scott is someone who has a big balance of money that’s owed...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Amelia Hamlin Just Declared Her Love for Scott Disick in a Major Way

Watch: Amelia Hamlin Brings Scott Disick With Her Everywhere...Literally. On her man's 38th birthday, Amelia Hamlin has Scott Disick very much on her mind. In honor of the special occasion, the 19-year-old daughter of Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin took to Instagram with a special message for the reality star she's been dating for about six months.
CelebritiesElle

Scott Disick Is Reportedly ‘Still in Love’ With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Amelia Hamlin Romance

Scott Disick celebrated his 38th birthday this week, with his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, attending his party, along with his new 19-year-old girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin. But E! reports that Disick still carries a torch for Kardashian—and that there's still “tension” between them as Kardashian has gone all in on her new “serious” romance with Travis Barker.