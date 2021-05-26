Kourtney K & Amelia Gray Were Both At Scott Disick's Birthday
Big news for all of you #skourtney stans out there: Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian reunited for his 38th birthday. While Disick doesn’t actually turn the big 3-8 until May 26, his friends and family kicked off the festivities with a birthday bash on May 24. Fans noticed that Kardashian was one of the many guests in attendance as the Poosh founder posted a video of herself and pal Sia at the event to her Instagram Stories.www.elitedaily.com