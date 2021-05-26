Kourtney K & Amelia Gray Were Both At Scott Disick's Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian’s dating history often pales in comparison to those of her famous family’s. Beyond her longtime relationship with Scott Disick which ended in 2015 and whatever that was with Justin Bieber in the aftermath, Kardashian frequently opts for paramours that will be low-key. That was until it was confirmed that she was dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Jaws dropped – the all-naturale reality star and the punk rocker covered in tattoos? Supposedly, Kardashian’s family has some thoughts on their unexpected couple, too.