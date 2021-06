AVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.19.