Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Second Date: Lulu and Trent (Sleep Doctor)

By Brooke and Jeffrey
Posted by 
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The guy in today’s Second Date fell asleep in the middle of a conversation during his first date! Normally that’s a dealbreaker but Lulu wants our help getting ahold of “Sleepy” Trent anyway!. LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs. To prepare yourself for a potential incident,...

1035kissfmboise.com
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Poisoning#First Date#Aspca#Best Foods#Sleep#Dogs#Human Foods#Advice#Emergency#Ahold#Conversation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Pets
Related
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

I’m 31 with no dating (or kissing) experience

Q. I am a 31-year-old woman who has absolutely zero experience when it comes to dating, sex, flings, kissing, hookups. I’ve never been on a date, let alone held someone’s hands before. Ninety-eight percent of my friends are female, and that’s always been the case since I was in grade school. I would describe myself as an introvert, a little shy, but I’m personable and can easily hold a conversation with a stranger. In a grocery store, the only people that would come up to talk to me are the elderly. It’s endearing, really, but also quite sad. At this point, I feel embarrassed. I don’t know what is wrong with me. Granted I am not going out and making opportunities for myself to meet others at a bar or a club because my introvert self would die at the idea of that. Even pre-COVID I preferred to be at home or, at best, go out for brunch with my closest friends. I can’t help but think: Is there something wrong with me? And yes, that is my self-confidence speaking.
PetsPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Forever Surrogate

In today's Phone Tap, Jose is calling a woman before their blind date tonight. Hopefully she's okay with the fact that he has a forever surrogate. What's a forever surrogate? Find out below!. LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs. To prepare yourself for a potential incident,...
LifestylePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Happy Jalapeño Day

Today’s Phone Tap victim is going to get the BEST customer service they’ve ever had. In fact, we’re going to be so good & helpful it’s going to be borderline annoying. Happy Jalapeño Day!. LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs. To prepare yourself for a potential...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Second Date Update: Forrest and Chrissy (Slept Like A Baby)

Ditching your date after first meeting is bad. But one of our listeners swears he has a good reason for why he did exactly that… in your Second Date!. Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
Relationshipskiss951.com

Mom Rushes Baby To ER Then Realizes Embarrassing Mistake

A mom of three in the U.K. thought she’d seen it all, until she spotted something scary on her baby that sent her into full panic mode. Becky Stiles was changing her 10-month-old son Harvey’s diaper when she saw something in his mouth. The 24-year-old was horrified by a large dark red “hole” in the roof of her baby’s mouth.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

ER doctor reminds how to keep baby safe while sleeping

In the 1990s, the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development’s safe sleeping campaign reminded us all “back to sleep,” as in put your baby on her back when you put her to bed. It worked. More parents put their babies on their backs and the rates of sudden...
RelationshipsPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: The Ballad of Randy

Kids names in 2021 are more outrageous than ever. So today, Brooke’s Phone Tapping an elementary school teacher saying that she’s furious that the whole school’s been mispronouncing her son’s name wrong all year long. LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state. Stacker compiled a list...
Weight Lossfoxbaltimore.com

Weight loss & heart health

(WBFF) - National Weight Loss Expert Dr. Cory Aplin shares with us the link between weight gain and heart disease, and more importantly, what to do about it. He will also share some success stories about people who have used the Optimal Body Programs to not only lose weight but lower their risk.
RelationshipsPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Pest Control Bro Rivalry

In today's brand new Phone Tap, Jose is calling to try and steal some business away from his own brother, an exterminator. This family is only big enough for one Pest Control Specialist!. LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state. Stacker compiled a list of 50...
Relationship Advicerand.org

How to Sleep Better Together (or Not): Advice for Sleep-Deprived Couples

Larry and Elyse never imagined they'd end up being one of those “fuddy-duddy” couples who sleep in separate beds. But Larry's snore was epic. The sheer volume of his snore is why, when Elyse and Larry finally made the decision to sleep in separate beds, Elyse moved into their spare bedroom in the basement. Even then, she slept with ear plugs.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Decuplet babies ‘are fighting for their lives’

Decuplets — seven boys and three girls — born to a couple in South Africa are “fighting for their lives” at an undisclosed hospital in Pretoria, according to reports. An aunt, who did not wish to be identified, told the local outlet Times Live: “The babies were born and are still in incubators fighting for their lives. They came at 29 weeks; the mother is still weak. And as a black family we want to protect them. This is a sensitive issue.”The fascination with the family began after Pretoria News first reported that a 37-year-old woman, identified as Gosiame...
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Talking Duck Converses with a Bartender

A duck walks into the local bar in search of a drink and something to eat. The bartender is shocked by what he sees and tries to organize a job for the talking duck. Read on to see the hilarious outcome. Jack, the bartender, was working behind the bar cleaning...
HealthEureka Times-Standard

Ask the Doctors: Good sleep hygiene is important

Dear Doctor: Even before the pandemic, I had trouble with sleep. It’s hard to fall asleep and to stay asleep. I don’t want to use any pills or medicines. Are there nondrug approaches that can work? What about lavender, CBD or magnesium?. Dear Reader: In the past year, stress, fear,...
Petspetsbest.com

Feline Blindness & Vision Problems: Causes and Treatment

A cat’s vision is undoubtedly one of its most vital senses, allowing cats to detect predators, or whether their food bowl has been filled recently. When such a vital sense is damaged or even lost, the impact can be hugely detrimental to a cat’s wellbeing. Loss of vision can occur from an injury or from a host of diseases. Read on to find out more about the common diseases that can cause blindness in cats.
Public Healthdmagazine.com

How Has COVID-19 Impacted Heart Health in Children and Teens?

How has COVID-19 impacted heart health in children and teens?. Early studies and publications suggest that young athletes who have had COVID-19 may be at a higher risk of damage or inflammation to the heart that isn’t immediately apparent. Cardiac issues in young people with COVID-19 have been almost unheard of, but there has been a subset of children who have developed a secondary infection from the virus called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C. The vast majority of these kids do have some level of cardiac inflammation – almost a whole separate disease. No one really understands it yet, so these kids need very close observation to make sure they recover, whether they are an athlete or not. This can determine if there should be any restrictions on activities.