Texas State

El Paso city reps ask Texas governor to not sign gun bill

By Staff
KFOX 14
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso elected officials addressed their concern to the governor over the bill that would allow people to carry handguns without a license. Texas lawmakers gave their final approval on Monday to allow people carry handguns without a license, and the background check and...

kfoxtv.com
