Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Legal Advertising Bids and Proposals 5-26-21

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSealed Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1739 G, E – Electrical Distribution System Upgrade shall be received at the Engineering Department office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15233, until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, Tuesday July 13, 2021 and then shall be publicly opened and read. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held via a video conference call on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:00 A.M., Prevailing Time.

newpittsburghcourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Mckeesport, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertisement#Legal Documents#National Advertising#Social Contract#Compliance Requirements#Online Advertising#G E Electrical#Engineering Department#Time#Pre Bid Meeting#Alcosan#Authority Contracts#The Bid A Certified Check#The Bid Price#Rfp#Acha#County Court House#Ura#Dbe#School District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Five Minutes With ... Bill Peduto

"At the end of the day, what we're looking at is the potential of a quarter of a billion dollars going directly to make the city of Pittsburgh more equitable, and I think that's a good investment." "Five Minutes With ..." host Natalie Bencivenga interviews incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto about...
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

What you need to know before Pennsylvania’s primary election

PITTSBURGH — The next election in Pennsylvania is the 2021 primary election on May 18. Here is a guide to help ensure everything goes smoothly when you cast your ballot. When you vote in a primary election, you are choosing candidate(s) you want to see on the general election ballot in November. The candidate(s) who get the highest number of votes in the primary go on to run in the general election for each political party.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. court nixes town’s ban on digital billboards

A Commonwealth Court panel issued a ruling Monday that unplugs a Pennsylvania borough’s attempt to ban digital billboards. The loser in this case is Stroudsburg. The winner is Adams Outdoor Advertising, which wants to erect a massive digital billboard that will be visible to motorists on Interstate 80. Judge Ellen...
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...
Allegheny County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Kenmawr Bridge closure adds to challenges getting to Kennywood Park

As if a pandemic and questionable spring weather weren’t presenting enough challenges for Kennywood Park, the iconic amusement venue also is dealing with bridge construction that is affecting two major access routes. The first project began earlier this month when the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reduced traffic to one lane...
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa.'s largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot.
Allegheny County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Using federal windfall money for tangible projects

The CARES Act — last March’s first federal coronavirus relief bill — delivered roughly $212 million to Allegheny County. The publicly reported allocation of that money should dampen enthusiasm about the upcoming windfall from President Joe Biden’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. It’s not that there’s anything categorically...