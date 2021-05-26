Legal Advertising Bids and Proposals 5-26-21
Sealed Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1739 G, E – Electrical Distribution System Upgrade shall be received at the Engineering Department office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15233, until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, Tuesday July 13, 2021 and then shall be publicly opened and read. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held via a video conference call on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:00 A.M., Prevailing Time.newpittsburghcourier.com