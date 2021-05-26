L&I offers trainings to protect workers from sexual harassment
TUMWATER (May 26, 2021) — In 2019, the Washington State Legislature approved the Isolated Worker Protection law (ESSB 5258) with strong support from SEIU 6 Property Services NW and UNITE HERE Local 8. The new law requires hotel, motel, retail, security guard and property services employers to provide panic buttons for certain isolated workers, implement a sexual harassment policy, educate impacted employees about sexual harassment and assault, and provide a list of resources to employees to report harassment and assault. The law also requires property services contractors to report worker and contractor hours, locations, and certain training information to the state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I).www.thestand.org