Having trouble paying attention? You’re not the only one! I have had some serious brain fog lately and now that I’m working part of my day from home and part at the radio studios, my thoughts feel pulled in many directions. According to a study from Harvard, our minds are wandering nearly half the time we’re awake, which can make it hard to get something done. We need to be paying attention to the present moment to be focused and productive and that’s where mindfulness comes in. The term includes a range of practices, like breathing exercises and guided meditations and it not only helps with focus, but can lessen pain, improve sleep and ease stress and anxiety as well.