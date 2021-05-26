Kendall Jenner Slammed For Appropriating Mexican Culture In Tequila Campaign

For Kendall Jenner, public speaking is a frequent source of anxiety. “I really, really don't like public speaking, it makes me nervous and uncomfortable but then there's moments in my life as a public figure that I do kind of have to be in that position,” the model shares. “If I have something coming up that's bringing me out of my comfort zone… it can consume me to the point where I'm not focusing on what is happening to me that day or in that moment, I'm just worried about what is going to happen in the future.”