Show some respect | Will the transition be just? | Quick fix: pay more

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 ► LIVE from the Seattle Times — Coronavirus daily news update, May 26 — The latest count of COVID-19 cases in Washington totals 430,415 infections (7-day average of new infections per day: 983) and 5,722 deaths. Vaccination: 48.88% of Washington residents have received their first dose; 40.75% are fully vaccinated. But AP reports that federal vaccine doses (DoD and VA) are not included in Washington state’s count.

