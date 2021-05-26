Show some respect | Will the transition be just? | Quick fix: pay more

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D, N.Y., has expressed concern that recent headlines referring to spikes in crime across U.S. cities are stirring up "hysteria." "We are seeing these headlines about percentage increases," Ocasio-Cortez said during a conversation with New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman over Zoom. "Now, I want to say that any amount of harm is unacceptable and too much, but I also want to make sure that this hysteria, you know, that this doesn’t drive a hysteria and that we look at these numbers in context so that we can make responsible decisions about what to allocate in that context."