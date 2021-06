Columbia County Humane Society has taken in significantly fewer cats in 2021 despite seeing little change with intakes or adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The animal shelter in Portage has received only 208 cats after taking in 793 cats for all of 2020 and 918 cats in 2019, Executive Director Susan Bratcher said. The shelter has advertised the space it has available for cats several times on Facebook this year without much effect.